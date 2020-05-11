The Grand Tour Season 4: Recent updates on episodes, release date , plot and everything you want to know

- Advertisement -

“The Grand tour” is one of the most popular British motoring television series. It has been created by Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and Andy Wilman. The first season of this series was premiered on Amazon Prime on November 18, 2016. In 3 years, this series has released its three seasons and gained millions of viewers. Now let’s talk about the Grand Tour season 4 as the format of this is quite different from the format of previous ones.

NEW FORMAT OF SEASON 4

The first three seasons were all about the car reviews and timed laps, motoring challenges and races, studio segments and celebrity guests. But the format of season 4 has been changed. Season 4 presents films dedicated to road trips. It showcases the episodes related to adventure specials.

RELEASE DATE OF EPISODES OF SEASON 4

- Advertisement -

The Grand tour Season 4 has already released its episodes on Amazon Prime on December 13, 2019. Viewers are desperately waiting for the second and final episode of this season.

CAST OF SEASON 4

The cast is same as that of in previous seasons, i.e. cast include Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and Andy Wilman.

EPISODES OF SEASON 4 :

Executive producer, Andy Wilman, announced that viewers would get to see only two episodes in season 4. The first episode, i.e. “The Grand Tour presents: Seamen” was well received by the viewers and also got IMDb rating of 8.7/10. In “Seamen” the route commences in Cambodia at Siem Reap, and then they move to Tonlè Sap Lake before reaching the Mekong Delta and sailing into Vietnam. Now viewers are waiting for the second episode “The Grand Tour presents: Madagascar Special”.

HOW LONG WILL VIEWERS HAVE TO WAIT FOR EPISODE 2?

Clarkson and Andy revealed that though episode 2 was filmed along before Andy has contracted COVID-19 which has caused a delay in the editing of the episode. They assured that they would give the film to Amazon in a few weeks. But it is not yet determined when Amazon will release it.

For further updates, stay with us.