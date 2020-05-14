Home TV Series "The Grand Tour" has been delayed due to coronavirus
"The Grand Tour" has been delayed due to coronavirus

By- Vikash Kumar
The most recent season of”The Grand Tour” has been delayed due to coronavirus concerns. The next instalment of season 4 won’t air anytime soon due to the virus, Jeremy Clarkson affirmed in a succession of tweets (via DriveTribe).

After the premiere of”The Grand Tour Presents Seamen” in December, additional episodes were expected to follow soon. Clarkson said a coronavirus was causing delays.

“We have one pretty much ready to go, and when this virus company is settled, we will head off to perform two more,” Clarkson tweeted.

Filming new episodes, in particular, will be hard, Clarkson said.

“Perhaps you haven’t discovered,” Clarkson tweeted in reaction to a different fan, “There is a virus you see, and it is making international travel catchy.”

Concerns over the spread of coronavirus have led to the cancellation of the 2020 Geneva motor show, and the postponement of the 2020 New York Car Show from April to August.

The virus has also influenced the programs of Formula 1 and Formula E.

The fourth season of”The Grand Tour” drops the familiar studio format in favour of large scale adventures.

While those experiences have always been a part of the series (the hosts built their very own car and drove it around Mongolia in season 3, for instance ), now they’ll be the sole focus, with no in-studio segments cut between.

From season 4’s first instalment, the three hosts (Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May) ditched automobiles and took three ships up the Mekong River through Cambodia and Vietnam.

The experiences that await are yet to be seen. We’ll have to wait for this coronavirus’ threat to deteriorate before we can follow antics from Clarkson, Hammond, and May.

Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

