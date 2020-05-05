- Advertisement -

‘The Good Place’ is a fantasy-comedy tv series started by ‘Michael Schur’, the creator of the show. Many people love it due to its funny nature. Unfortunately for the fans of this show, season- 4 was the final season. It was broadcasted on September 26, 2019 for the first time. The show got an amazing response from the viewers. Season- 4 of the series consisted of 14 episodes in total. Each and every episode of the show contain sudden plot twists which will surprise you during the journey.

According to Wikipidea, the show was ordered by ‘National Broadcasting Company, NBC’ on December 4, 2018. The series was officially concluded on January 30, 2020 by the company. The last episode of season- 4 was even named ‘The Last Chapter’.

THE GOOD PLACE SEASON 4 Cast ?

- Advertisement -

Season -4 of ‘The Good place’ starred Kristen Bell, William Jackson, Jameela Jamil, and many other well know tv stars. All the stars fit perfectly into the characters they’ve been assigned in the show.

SEASON-4 of the show boasts of a rating of 8.0+ in almost every episode, the lowest and highest being 7.5 and 9.6 respectively on IMDb.

For other news related to shows that are a must watch on our list, stay connected with worldtoptrend.com for more updates.