“The Good Place” Season 4: Review

Genre: Comedy, fantasy

Created by: Michael Schur

Starring: Kristen Bell, William Jackson Harper, D’Arcy Carden, Jameela Jamil, Manny Jacinto, Ted Danson.

Episodes: 14

Release date: September 26, 2019

Spoilers Ahead!!

“The Good Place,” a fantasy comedy television series, celebrates the development of a sense of responsibility, ethics, and feeling of kindness towards others in life. It focuses on Eleanor Shellstrop (Kristen Bell), a deceased corrupt saleswoman. She thinks that in the afterlife, she has been sent to “The Good Place”, a highly selective heavenly place, mistakenly. She tries to behave very well so that she can stay there. However, she realizes that it was not a mistake but a pre-planned action. This series debuted on September 19, 2016, and entertained everyone with its further three seasons.

On September 26, 2019, the most awaited fourth and final season 4 premiered on NBC. Season 4 has received positive responses from both viewers and critics for its acting, writing, originality, and setting.

“The Good Place” series finale was very well thought and beautifully written. The season’s an exploration, and creative use of ethics and philosophy have been applauded. In the previous season, Eleanor and Michael considered “the point system” (a system used for assigning humans to the Good Place or Bad Place) flawed as actions cannot be generalised as completely bad or completely good.

The finale season picks up the story where season 3 left off. In season 4, they are allowed to prove their point. They conduct experiments to determine whether humans can positively change themselves. Change in perspective keeps the show enjoyable. Though, in the beginning, viewers may find it a little slow, but the jokes and humor make each episode interesting. In this series, every character has some flaws, but as the series advances, the characters try to rectify their shortcomings to be a better person.

In the penultimate episode of season 4, Eleanor and others learn a surprising truth that people living in “The Good Place” do not value it as they are tired of living there.

Janet creates a door that can end the journey of the afterlife of the residents of the “Good place”. In this way, they highlight the fact that death is something that teaches us to value every moment of life.

It feels that the last episode of this series “Whenever You’re Ready” is a perfect ending to the series as it has correctly concluded the series.

Sometimes, viewers may feel that a clearly defined ending has been little stretched out. Actors such as Kristen Bell, William Jackson Harper, D’Arcy Carden, Jameela Jamil, Manny Jacinto, Ted Danson have elevated the class of the series with their spectacular acting.

At last, Jason (Manny Jacinto) and Chidi (William Jackson Harper) entered into a door to end their afterlife. Eleanor also entered into a new life, whereas Tahani (Jameela Jamil) decides to become an afterlife architect.

The ending of this series is gentle and spreads the message of kindness.

