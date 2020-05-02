Home Entertainment 'The Flash' Season 8 and 9 Talks Stopped By Coronavirus Pandemic
Entertainment

‘The Flash’ Season 8 and 9 Talks Stopped By Coronavirus Pandemic

By- Alok Chand
- Advertisement -

We’ve got good news and bad news for you lovers. The good: there have been talks surrounding the chance of not just one but two seasons of this superhero show. The poor: all negotiations are disrupted on account of this pandemic.

At least, that’s based on Grant Gustin, who plays Barry Allen/The Flash in the CW series. Speaking on Inside of You podcast, Gustin lately disclosed that the forthcoming seventh period of the show is the last he’s contracted for — with seasons eight and eight currently in doubt.

- Advertisement -

“The discussions actually had begun already for adding a potential eighth and ninth [season], but then this pandemic occurred, and everything has ceased,” he explained.

Also Read:   Release Date of A Live Season 4: Here Is What We Know About Its And Expected Plot

“We do not know when we are back, and I don’t know when we are going to keep the renegotiation talks.”

If the show isn’t renewed nevertheless, it may let other in-demand pieces to be taken up by Gustin. He’s been forced to turn down functions due to The Flash commitments as he has shown on the podcast.

Also Read:   'I am a Killer' Season 2: Release date, Cast, Interesting Plot Detail, and What We Know So Far

“There are loads of things I feel I missed out on. The Flash has been so amazing, but we are six years in now and the past four [summer] hiatuses I have needed a job that has fallen through because of Flash,” he explained.

“There is a lot of opportunities which have gone away due to schedule conflicts. You just can not have everything.”

Also Read:   Virgin River Season 2: Details Regarding the Return and Spoilers for the Season!

The Flash airs on Sky One and NOW TV in the UK. Check out what is on with our TV Guide

- Advertisement -
Alok Chand

Must Read

Disney ‘Cruella’ Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Major Matters to Understand About This Movies

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Disney's giving another of its classics that are active the live-action treatment, with a film about 101 Dalmatians villain Cruella place to hit the...
Read more

‘The Flash’ Season 8 and 9 Talks Stopped By Coronavirus Pandemic

Entertainment Alok Chand -
We've got good news and bad news for you lovers. The good: there have been talks surrounding the chance of not just one but...
Read more

Leaked Images By ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Diana’s New Power Revealed In

Entertainment Alok Chand -
We haven't seen her fly yet, although we knew that Wonder Woman had a good arsenal of superpowers. It is worth noting that because...
Read more

The Kissing Booth 2 release date: When can we expect it?

Netflix Vikash Kumar -
A particular launch date for Kissing Booth 2 has yet to be verified, so, unfortunately, we can only imagine. Netflix took to post a...
Read more

Goblin Slayer Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Spoiler And All You Want To Know

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
Goblin slayer has developed from the publication elucidated from Noboru Kannatuki and written by Kumo Kagyu. It was introduced as an animated series from...
Read more

The Virgin River Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All The Recant Update

Netflix Vikash Kumar -
Virgin River is an American drama web television show that is love. It is Made by Reel World Management and relies on the Virgin...
Read more

When is Outer Banks Season 2 Coming On Netflix? Who Will Be In The Cast Of Season 2?

Netflix Vikash Kumar -
Netflix has you covered with the release of Outer Banks if you are craving sunlight, surf, and sand this spring. But now you have...
Read more

‘Lucifer Season 5’ To Be Out Soon!! Release Date, Plot, Cast and And All The Latest Update

Netflix Vikash Kumar -
Presently, Lucifer is streaming on Netflix with 4 seasons. Tom Kapinos has developed the series illustrated from DC Comics characters by Neil Gaiman, Sam...
Read more

Vampire Diaries Season 9: Release Date, Renewal Status, Trailer And All You Want To Know

Netflix Vikash Kumar -
Vampire Diaries is a popular supernatural series. It's a teen drama set in the fictional town of Mystic Falls. It was produced by Kevin...
Read more

Google Pixel 5: Release Date, Cost, Specs, Camera And Everything You Know So Far

Technology Vikash Kumar -
Google's following flagship smartphone is still just a little way off, but that doesn't indicate the leaks and rumours haven't started to appear, offering...
Read more
© World Top Trend