‘The Flash’ Season 8 and 9 Talks Stopped By Coronavirus Pandemic

We’ve got good news and bad news for you lovers. The good: there have been talks surrounding the chance of not just one but two seasons of this superhero show. The poor: all negotiations are disrupted on account of this pandemic.

At least, that’s based on Grant Gustin, who plays Barry Allen/The Flash in the CW series. Speaking on Inside of You podcast, Gustin lately disclosed that the forthcoming seventh period of the show is the last he’s contracted for — with seasons eight and eight currently in doubt.

“The discussions actually had begun already for adding a potential eighth and ninth [season], but then this pandemic occurred, and everything has ceased,” he explained.

“We do not know when we are back, and I don’t know when we are going to keep the renegotiation talks.”

If the show isn’t renewed nevertheless, it may let other in-demand pieces to be taken up by Gustin. He’s been forced to turn down functions due to The Flash commitments as he has shown on the podcast.

“There are loads of things I feel I missed out on. The Flash has been so amazing, but we are six years in now and the past four [summer] hiatuses I have needed a job that has fallen through because of Flash,” he explained.

“There is a lot of opportunities which have gone away due to schedule conflicts. You just can not have everything.”

The Flash airs on Sky One and NOW TV in the UK.