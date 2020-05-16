The Falcon and The Winter Soldier : Twist, Cast And More Updates!!!!!

- Advertisement -

The first Star Wars live-action TV series, The Mandalorian, has put lovers’ hearts a-flutter (and Disney+ subscriptions soaring), with a movie-worthy budget and a murderer’s row of directors. Marvel will follow suit soon with a parade of limited series, with the first batch focusing on large screen stars reprising their Avengers roles in the wake of Avengers: Endgame, along with others introducing brand new characters who will alternate between little and big screen experiences.

Malcolm Spellman (Empire) will compose The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Joining him on writing responsibilities would be John Wick creator Derek Kolstad, according to The Wrap.

- Advertisement -

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is Only One of many Marvel displays coming to Disney+, including Loki, WandaVision (focusing on Vision and the Scarlet Witch), Hawkeye, She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, along with Moon Knight.

Disney chief Bob Iger shown on an earnings call that Falcon and the Winter Soldier will premiere on Disney+ in August 2020.

While it’s not a full trailer on its own, we have our first look at footage from The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (also as Loki and WandaVision) through the Super Bowl. Test it out here, and see if you can spot USAgent in there while you’re at it.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Twist

Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan co-star here, reprising their respective roles as Sam Wilson/Falcon and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier.

As per a Deadline report, a few other recognizable MCU faces will be linking The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Daniel Bruhl and Emily VanCamp will be joining the cast. If those names sound familiar it’s because they played roles in Captain America: Civil War.

Cast

Wyatt Russell will play John Walker, better known to Marvel fans because the troubled USAgent (it’s possible to catch your first glimpse of Walker/USAgent in the early footage). This is a character who’s bound to give our titular heroes a tough moment. We have everything you want to know about John Walker, the USAgent appropriate here.

Desmond Chiam (Reef Break, Today Apocalypse, The Shannara Chronicles) and Miki Ishikawa (The Terror: Infamy, NCIS: Los Angeles, 9-1-1) are joining the cast of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier reports Deadline. Details in their personalities weren’t provided.