The Falcon and the Winter Soldier : Release Date, Trailer And Much More!!!!

This Is everything we Understand about The Falcon and the Winter Soldier TV show, That’s the first of five Marvel TV shows coming to Disney+. The Falcon & Winter Soldier series is going to be part of this Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 4, which runs through 2022 and contains six feature films in addition to the Marvel TV series.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier show was reported in October 2018 and verified at San Diego Comic-Con 2019 through Marvel’s demonstration in Hall H. The show focuses on the ongoing adventures of Steve Rogers’ closest friends and allies, Sam Wilson, a.k.a. Falcon, and Bucky Barnes, a.k.a. Winter Soldier. It’ll pick up after the events of Avengers: Endgame, where Sam and Bucky were resurrected after they had been lost in Thanos’ snap, moving to assist different Avengers to take down Thanos and his military. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will possess six hour-long episodes and, so far as we know, run for just 1 season.

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Release Date

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was originally slated for fall 2020, but the decision was finally made to bulge the series forward slightly to August 2020. Filming commenced in autumn 2019, and despite some setbacks because of earthquakes, things remained on track. That was before the Coronavirus pandemic forced production to stop in March 2020, and according to Sebastian Stan, it’s unknown when filming begins again.

That leaves the series’ August release date currently in doubt. This is intended to be the first of those five currently planned Marvel TV shows to arrive on Disney+. In summer 2021 and Hawkeye in fall 2021, but again those release dates might not stick. The movies that will include Phase 4 of the MCU have already been reshuffled and pushed right back, which makes it seem even more likely fans will need to wait more than August 2020 for reacquainted with Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes on Disney+.

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Trailer

During the 2020 Super Bowl, Disney+ published a combo trailer for a Number of its upcoming Marvel Studios series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier among them. The footage is sprinkled throughout the video, but it comprises Sam Wilson chucking Captain America’s vibranium protector easily, suggesting he may have taken the same super-soldier serum once administered to Steve Rogers. Furthermore, Bucky is shown holding Baron Zemo at gunpoint, though it seems unlikely he pulls the trigger.