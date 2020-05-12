The dragon prince season 4: Here’s what you must know

- Advertisement -

The fantasy anime series created by Aaron Ehsaz and Justin Richmond is planning to release its fourth season of the show, The Dragon Prince. The show is being produced by Wonderstorm and animated by Bardel Entertainment. The series is premiering on Netflix.

The show has gained tremendous success on the application. It is one of the most successful series on Netflix. The first season of the series was broadcasted on September 14, 2018. After the positive response from its viewers, the second season went into production straight away and was released on February 15, 2019.

The third season of the series was released on Netflix on November 22, 2019. After its release, fans have been patiently waiting for season 4 of the show to be aired on the application.

- Advertisement -

The upcoming season is expected to pick up from where season 3 ended.

All the three seasons had 9 episodes each. The last episode of the third season showed humans and dragons uniting together to stand against Viren and his army. However, in the end, Viren is resurrected by Claudia using the power he has absorbed from Zym and initiates the process of gaining a new body for himself.

Wonderstorm also announced that a video game based on the series is also in production. It will also help the tv series in expanding its plot.

Season 4 Release Date

Netflix has already announced that the show will be renewed for season 4. Unfortunately, there has been no official announcement for the release date of the dragon prince season 4.

The fans will have to wait till the end of 2020 to get official release dates for the show from Netflix. The reason for the delay might be the ongoing pandemic across the globe.

No trailer regarding the release of season 4 has been released yet.

The show boasts of a rating of 8.4 out of 10 on IMDb.

If you haven’t watched the other 3 seasons of the series yet, now is the correct time to do so. Binge on popcorns and enjoy watching the dragon prince on Netflix.

For more updates, keep reading www.worldtoptrend.com