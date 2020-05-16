Home Lifestyle The Dell XPS 13 Laptop Deal: Cut 100$
The Dell XPS 13 Laptop Deal: Cut 100$

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
Just ahead of the Memorial Day sales occasion, Dell is slashing the cost on the XPS 13 laptop that is all-new. For a limited time, you can get the Dell XPS 13 on sale for $899.99. That is a $100 discount and the best price we have found for the effective notebook computer.

The Dell XPS 13 includes a 13.3-inch InfinityEdge display and packs 4GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, plus a 10th Generation Intel Core i3-1005G1 chip. The powerful laptop received an upgraded battery life of up to 19 hours, and the new 2.25millimeter webcam is currently placed above the screen. Perfect for travel and students, the lightweight XPS 13 is Dell’s smallest 13-inch notebook and weighs just 2.7 pounds.

IT is a fantastic deal if you’re looking to upgrade your machine and the lowest price we’ve seen for this specific model. Availability is limited, so you need to act before it’s too late.

Dell XPS 13 laptop deal: $100 price cut at Dell

Dell XPS 13 Laptop: ($999.99) $899.99 at Dell
A fantastic cost, the all-new Dell XPS 13 notebook is available for $899.99. The useful laptop features a 13.3-inch touch display plus packs 4GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a 10th Generation Intel Core i3-1005G1 processor.

Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
