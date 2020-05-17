Home TV Series Netflix "The Dark Crystal" Season 2: Recent updates on release date, plot, cast,...
TV SeriesNetflix

“The Dark Crystal” Season 2: Recent updates on release date, plot, cast, episodes and everything you need to know

By- Simran Jaiswal
A fantasy web television series, “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance,” is a prequel to film “The Dark Crystal,” a 1982 film by Jim Henson. “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance” was well received by both critics and viewers. It focuses on the journey of three Gelflings, Rian, Deet, and Brea. The story showcases how Skeksis are ruling the world of Thra. The world of There was originally a land of Gelflings, podlings, and other harmless creatures, but the evil Skeksis announced themselves as the ruler of Thra and made Gelflings worship them as God. The story of the show proceeds when our protagonists, Rian, Deet, and Brea, embark on a journey to unite the Gelfling clans to rise against the Skeksis and save their planet, There. With the IMDb ratings of 8.5/10, this series has been a smashing hit. Now, the viewers are looking forward to season 2. Now, let’s check what we know about the arrival of season 2 of “The Dark Crystal.”

Release date of “The Dark Crystal” Season 2

The makers have not yet made any official announcement regarding the date of release of season 2. The arrival of “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance ” was announced in 2017, but it premiered in 2019. It took approximately two years for the first season to get released as the production work is quite time-consuming. Keeping that in mind, it is expected that season 2 is not going to arrive before 2021. However, Jeffrey Addiss had revealed that they have a strong document for the second season. So, viewers may expect the arrival of season 2 by 2021.

The expected plot of “The Dark Crystal” Season 2

The season 1 marked the unification of seven Gelfling clans against the tyrannical Skeksis. They indeed won the battle of Stone in Wood, but they have not yet defeated the Skeksis.

It’s expected that season 2 will focus on the battle between Gelflings and Skeksis. It will be very difficult for the Gelflings to face the Skeksis. At the end of season 1, the scientist skekTek created monstrous Garthim by grafting a dead Gruenak with the Arathim corpses. Garthim will strengthen Skeksis and will prove to be a useful tool against Gleflings. Season 2 will be more thrilling than the previous season.

The cast of “The Dark Crystal” Season 2

Although, no official announcement has been made regarding the members of the cast. Viewers may expect to hear familiar voices. We may hear the voice of Taron Egerton as of Rian, Anya Taylor-Joy, as Brea and Nathalie Emmanuel. Others such as Harris Dickinson as Gurjin, Hannah John- Kamen as Naia, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Sealdon , Mark Hamill as The Scientist, Jason Issacs as The Emperor may return.

Simran Jaiswal

