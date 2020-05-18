The cheapest laptop with 8GB RAM, Comes with Windows 10 Pro

- Advertisement -

The cheapest laptop with 8GB RAM: Our search to find the most inexpensive notebook with 8GB RAM has attracted us again to Chinese merchant Gearbest, which will be selling the Lhmzniy KUU Kbook for a mere $189.99 (#163.80/AU$311.99) with coupon code O4A70D05475EB001.

Lhmzniy KUU Kbook laptop – $189.99 from Gearbest (Number 163.80/AU$311.99)

Cheapest laptop with 8GB RAM: The KUU Kbook out of Lhmzniy strikes the all-important 8GB RAM brink – and does this at an impressively affordable price. Its processor is by no means the most powerful around, but the inclusion of Windows 10 Guru and a 128GB SSD makes it an excellent bargain.

8GB is the magical number because it is the number of memory Windows 10 will operate on comfortably. Bear in mind, 1GB of memory tends to be allocated to images, so often you are left with less than 80% of RAM.

Thankfully, the all-important threshold is hit by this laptop from Lhmzniy. Note that region will vary by region, depending on the exchange rate of the day, and customers might be levied additional charges by customs.

The only major weakness of the notebook is its chip – a slow Intel Celeron N3350, which is roughly 10% faster than the Intel Atom CPU that is ubiquitous.

The rest of the configuration, though, is much more than sufficient; beyond 8GB RAM, there’s a 128GB SSD, complete HD 14.1-inch display, 802.11n Wi-Fi, and Windows 10 Pro.

Design-wise, it seems much like the older Apple MacBook Pro notebooks, but with a more significant number of ports (two USB 3.0, one HDMI, one card slot and one sound connector).

Important Things: The cheapest laptop with 8GB RAM

If this product comes in mainland China, it will require at least a month to reach either the US or the UK (and possibly more). You may be imposed a tax either directly or via the courier.

Have you managed to get hold of a product with the same specifications, in stock, and brand new? Let us know, and we’ll tip our hat to you.( cheapest laptop with 8GB RAM)

We are doubtful about claims but find it plausible the machine can accommodate a SATA drive and an M2 drive.

If you do not mind a bigger laptop, the Lhmzniy A8 could prove an even more excellent buy (for a 22% premium), with its Celeron J3455 CPU offering twice the functioning of the N3350.