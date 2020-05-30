The Capture Season 2 Release Date, Cast & All Update

- Advertisement -

The Capture is a British mystery crime-drama series. The first season of the series made its initial debut entry towards the television series on 3 September 2019. Based on the positive response from the audience, the development is showing some positive sign. The Capture season 1 received an overwhelming response from the entertainment critics. In this article, I’ll discuss The Capture Season 2 renewal status, cast and all you need to know.

Ben Chanan directs the series; Ben Chanan writes the story of the series. Rosie Alison, Ben Chanan, Tom Coan, David Heyman, Ben Irving, Tom Winchester are the executive producers of the television series. Series has completed the first season of the series with 6 episodes; it’s said that each episode of the series has a runtime of around 60 minutes and holds more than million active viewers.

The Capture Season 2: Renewal Status

As of now, we don’t have any official announcement about the renewal update of The Capture Season 2. Leaks and speculations suggest that the development is interested in producing the second season of the series. We need to wait to get the official announcement about the renewal status of the series. We’ll keep you updated once the announcement drops from the development.

Following are the cast included in The Capture

Holliday Grainger as DI Rachel Carey,

Callum Turner as Lance Corporal Shaun Emery,

Cavan Clerkin as DS Patrick Flynn,

Ben Miles as Commander Danny Hart,

Paul Ritter as Marcus Levy,

Sophia Brown as Karen,

Famke Janssen as Jessica Mallory,

Ginny Holder as DS Nadia Latif,

Ron Perlman as Frank Napier,

Lia Williams as DSU Gemma Garland,

Ralph Ineson as DCI Alec Boyd,

Barry Ward as Charlie Hall,

Laura Haddock as Hannah Roberts,

Nigel Lindsay as DSI Tom Kendricks,

Daisy Waterstone as Abigail.

The Capture: Episode Details

Season 1 Episode 1: What Happens in Helmand directed by Ben Chanan, written by Ben Chanan, aired on 3 September 2019.

Season 1 Episode 2: Toy Soldier directed by Ben Chanan, written by Ben Chanan, aired on 10 September 2019.

Season 1 Episode 3: Truffle Hog directed by Ben Chanan, written by Ben Chanan, aired on 17 September 2019.

Season 1 Episode 4: Blind Spots directed by Ben Chanan, written by Ben Chanan, aired on 24 September 2019.

Season 1 Episode 5: A Pilgrim of Justice directed by Ben Chanan, written by Ben Chanan, aired on 1 October 2019.

Season 1 Episode 6: Correction directed by Ben Chanan, written by Ben Chanan, aired on 8 October 2019