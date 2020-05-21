The Bureau Season 6 Release Date, Cast & All Updates

- Advertisement -

The Bureau is a French political thriller television series created by Éric Rochant , written by Éric Rochant, Camille de Castelnau, Cécile Ducrocq, and Emmanuel Bourdieu. The series was initially released around France on April 27, 2015. After seeing the response rate from the audience, the development has planned to continue the series. It has been once of the most celebrated television series around France. In this article, I’ll discuss The Bureau season 6 release date, cast, and everything you needed to know.

The Bureau follows a Spy fiction, Drama genre with each episode having a runtime of around 60 minutes. Last season of the series received a positive approach from the audience community. Each episode of the series is said to hold more than a million active viewers and having a separate fan base in various regions of different parts of the country. Let’s start discussing the sixth season of the series without further delay.

Bureau Season 6: Is It Renewed?

Most successful and loved television series on Canal+ has received much positive feedback from the audience. It has been rated excellent by the entertainment critics. As of now, we don’t have any official update on the renewal of the sixth season of the series. However, we’ll keep you posted once the official announcement drops from the development.

When Can We Expect The Bureau Season 6?

The Bureau Season 6 release date is not confirmed from the development. Based on the information from the leaks, suggest that the shooting progress will be resumed soon after the global lockdown. We need to wait for the official announcement from the development. Fans can enjoy the series through the Canal+ television channel. As of now, we don’t have any official confirmation about the release date and streaming details of the series. We’ll let you know once the approval drops from the development.

Who Are The Cast Included In The Bureau Season 6?

As of now, we don’t have any official confirmation about the cast details of the sixth season of the series. It said that production would retain the cast details from last season to maintain authenticity. We provide cast information from the previous season, which will be most similar to the upcoming season.

Mathieu Kassovitz as Guillaume Debailly,

Sara Giraudeau as Marina Loiseau,

Jean-Pierre Darroussin as Henri Duflot,

Léa Drucker as Dr Laurène Balmes,

Zineb Triki as Nadia El Mansour,

Florence Loiret-Caille as Marie-Jeanne Duthilleul,

Gilles Cohen as Colonel Marc Lauré,

Jonathan Zaccaï as Raymond Sisteron,

Pauline Étienne as Céline Delorme,

Mathieu Demy as Clément Migaud,

Patrick Ligardes as Marcel Gaingouin,

Stefan Godin as Pierre de Lattre de Tassigny,

Alba Gaïa Bellugi as Prune Debailly,

Elodie Navarre as Emilie Duflot,

Artus as Jonas Maury,

Alice Belaïdi as Sabrina Boumaza,

Jean-Marie Rollin as Edouard Rubin,

Irina Muluile as Daisy Bapes.