- Advertisement -

After waiting for such a long time, Eric Krip, the developer and producer of the show, has finally given an update about the second season of “The Boys.” He said that the release date of the second season would be announced soon.

Will The Boys: Season 2 release this year?

It is lucky for the fans that the makers wrapped up the shooting and the post-production work of the show before the lockdown was announced. So, this works in our favor, and we can watch the second season this year only.

As of now, the trailer of season two is already out. But the release date continues to remain a mystery. Now, the fans are guessing that it will be a summer release because the first season also released around the same time of the year.

Who will the cast members for Season 2?

As per reports, the original cast of The Boys will be coming back for this season.

Karl Urban as Billy Butcher

Antony Starr as John

Jack Quaid as Hugh Campbell

Dominique McElligott as Queen Maeve

Erin Moriarty as Annie January

Laz Alonso as Marvin

Jessie T. Usher as A-Train

Tomer Capon as Frenchie

Chace Crawford as Kevin

Nathan Mitchell as Black Noir

Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko

Elisabeth Shue as Madelyn Stillwell

For those people who have not watched The Boys season one, you can watch the entire season on Amazon Prime Videos.

Stay safe and keep reading for more updates.