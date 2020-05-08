- Advertisement -

The book coronavirus can spread only through droplets. containing viral loads that can reach on the eyes, nose, or mouth of a person.

The book coronavirus can spread

A new study now says that the virus can be discovered in the semen of infected or recovering males.

- Advertisement -

Future research may be required to ascertain whether the virus can be transmitted sexually.The book coronavirus can spread

https://theprint.in/health/transmission-of-coronavirus-through-newspapers-currency-possible-but-unlikely-experts/386194/

Men have a greater risk than women of developing a serious case of COVID-19. we have been told from the first days of the pandemic.The book coronavirus can spread

It is unclear why that occurs, but we have seen a few possible explanations for the occurrence.

1 theory says that men live more densely than women. They’re more likely to drink, and smoke and their unhealthy habits could place them at risk . developing other medical conditions.

The novel coronavirus disease could then lead to a more severe COVID-19 development in men.

After that, a study clarified that it’s basic anatomy to attribute .

males can experience a worse version of the new illness

The ACE2 receptors that the virus attempts to invade cells can also be found in testicles. And that’s why males can experience a worse version of the new illness.

There is no more proof to back up that research. as researchers discovered traces of this SARS-CoV-2 virus in semen in both men. that recovered from the disease.

And men going through the retrieval process. The discovery is also essential for analyzing the way the new virus may propagate. as scientists might need to ascertain if it’s the sexual transmission is possible.

The novel coronavirus spreads through droplets.

It’s sufficient for an infected person to cough or sneeze. And perhaps even to talk, next to someone else to spread the disease.

Sexual transmission hasn’t been proven up to now. but the new study suggests that’s something that must be investigated.

Researchers from China examined 38 male patients at the height of this pandemic in China.

In January and February, reports CNN. The study included printed in the journal JAMA Network Open.

coronavirus spreads through droplets

About a quarter of them were in the acute phase, and nearly 9% of these were still recovering. the study says. Semen from 16 percent of the men had traces of this novel coronavirus.

“We found that SARS-CoV-2 can be found in the semen of patients using COVID-19.

and SARS-CoV-2 may still e detected in the semen of recovering patients,” the study reads.

“Even though the virus can’t replicate in the male reproductive system.

it may persist, possibly resulting in the privileged immunity of testes.

” Privileged immunity denotes how the immune system.

can not fully reach the testicles to mount a comparable defense.

as in the remainder of the body.

The finding isn’t necessarily surprising, as viruses, such as Ebola and Zika..

were found in semen, months after the patient had regained. But they are not sexually transmitted diseases like HIV.

not sexually transmitted diseases like HIV

There is no evidence that SARS-CoV-2 can distribute through intercourse, but more study will be required.

“If it could be demonstrated that SARS-CoV-2 could be transmitted sexually.

in future studies, a sexual transmission may be a critical part of the prevention of transmissio.” the analysis states.

Using condoms or abstinence ma to get COVID-19 men recovering from the illness.

A separate study from China looking at the male gonadal function in men infected with the virus. concluded that sex-related hormones affected after infection and that more.

study is required to study any long-term consequences.

The book coronavirus can spread only through droplets. containing viral loads that can reach on the eyes, nose, or mouth of a person.

A new study now says that the virus can be discovered in the semen of infected or recovering males.

Future research may be required to ascertain whether the virus can be transmitted sexually.

Men have a greater risk than women of developing a serious case of COVID-19. we have been told from the first days of the pandemic.

It is unclear why that occurs, but we have seen a few possible explanations for the occurrence.

1 theory says that men live more densely than women. They’re more likely to drink, and smoke. And their unhealthy habits could place them at risk of developing other medical conditions.

The novel coronavirus disease could then lead to a more severe COVID-19 development in men. After that, a study clarified that it’s basic anatomy to attribute .

experience a worse version of the new illness

The ACE2 receptors that the virus attempts to invade cells can also be found in testicles. And that’s why males can experience a worse version of the new illness.

There is no more proof to back up that research. As researchers discovered traces of this SARS-CoV-2 virus in semen in both men. that recovered from the disease.

And men going through the retrieval process. The discovery is also essential for analyzing the way the new virus may propagate. as scientists might need to ascertain if it’s the sexual transmission is possible.

The novel coronavirus spreads through droplets.

It’s sufficient for an infected person to cough or sneeze, and perhaps even to talk.

next to someone else to spread the disease.

Sexual transmission hasn’t been proven up to now.

but the new study suggests that’s something that must be investigated.

Researchers from China examined 38 male patients at the height of this pandemic in China.

in January and February, reports CNN.

The study included printed in the journal JAMA Network Open.

About a quarter of them were in the acute phase.

and nearly 9% of these were still recovering.

the study says. Semen from 16 percent of the men had traces of this novel coronavirus.

journal JAMA Network Open

“We found that SARS-CoV-2 can be found in the semen of patients using COVID-19.

and SARS-CoV-2. may still e detected in the semen of recovering patients,” the study reads.

“Even though the virus can’t replicate in the male reproductive system.

it may persist, possibly resulting in the privileged immunity of testes.”

Privileged immunity denotes how the immune system can not fully reach.

the testicles to mount a comparable defense as in the remainder of the body.

The finding isn’t necessarily surprising, as viruses, such as Ebola and Zika.

were found in semen, months after the patient had regained.

But they are not sexually transmitted diseases like HIV.

There is no evidence that SARS-CoV-2 can distribute through intercourse.

but more study will be required.

https://worldtoptrend.com/2020/05/two-new-studies-provide-evidence-of-transmission/

“If it could be demonstrated that SARS-CoV-2 could be transmitted sexually in future studies.

a sexual transmission may be a critical part of the prevention of transmission.

the analysis states.

COVID-19 men recovering from the illness

Using condoms or abstinence ma to get COVID-19 men recovering from the illness.

A separate study from China looking at the male gonadal function.

men infected with the virus.

concluded that sex-related hormones affected after infection.

And that more study is required to study any long-term consequences.