The Bold Type Release Date, Cast & Everything You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

The Bold Type is an American comedy-drama television series. The first season of the series made its debut in the entertainment industry on June 20, 2017. The series has completed three seasons consisting of 30 episodes. The fourth season of the series, which released on January 23, 2020, has received an overwhelming response from the audience around the globe. In this article, I’ll discuss The Bold Type Season 4 cast details and episode schedule.

Sarah Watson creates the series. It follows a Comedy-drama genre. Sarah Watson,

David Bernad, Joanna Coles, Ruben Fleischer, Holly Whidden, Amanda Lasher, and Victor Nelli Jr. are the television series. Production companies involved in producing the television series are The District, Sarah Watson Productions, Universal Television. Each episode of the series has a runtime time of around 45 minutes and estimated that it holds more than a million active viewers. The fourth season of the series will be streaming the final episode of the season on June 25, 2020.

Who Are The Cast Included In The Bold Type?

Katie Stevens as Jane Sloan,

Aisha Dee as Kat Edison,

Meghann Fahy as Sutton Brady-Hunter,

Sam Page as Richard Hunter,

Matt Ward as Alex Crawford,

Melora Hardin as Jacqueline Carlyle,

Stephen Conrad Moore as Oliver Grayson,

Nikohl Boosheri as Adena El-Amin,

Emily C. Chang as Lauren Park,

Adam Capriolo as Andrew,

Dan Jeannotte as Ryan Decker,

Stephanie Costa as Sage,

Luca James Lee as Ben Chau,

Siobhan Murphy as Cleo,

Peter Vack as Patrick Duchand,

Alexis Floyd as Tia Clayton,

Tom Austen as Cody,

Raven-Symoné as Alice Knight.

The Bold Type Season 4: Episode Schedule

Season 4 Episode 1: Legends of the Fall Issue directed by Geary McLeod, written by Neel Shah, aired on January 23, 2020.

Season 4 Episode 2: #scarlet directed by Geary McLeod, written by Wendy Straker Hauser, aired on January 30, 2020.

Season 4 Episode 3: Marathon directed by Kimberly McCullough, written by Matt McGuinness, aired on February 6, 2020.

Season 4 Episode 4: Babes in Toyland directed by Kimberly McCullough, written by Chase Baxter & Nikita T. Hamilton, aired on February 13, 2020.

Season 4 Episode 5: Tearing Down the Donut Wall directed by Erica Dunton, written by Sascha Rothchild, aired on February 20, 2020.

Season 4 Episode 6: To Peg or Not to Peg directed by Erica Dunton, written by Lara Azzopardi, aired on February 27, 2020.

Season 4 Episode 7: The Space Between directed by Anne Renton, written by Ashley Skidmore, aired on March 5, 2020.

Season 4 Episode 8: Stardust directed by Anne Renton, written by Lori Lakin Hutcherson, aired on March 12, 2020.

Season 4 Episode 9: 5, 6, 7, 8 directed by Victor Nelli Jr., written by Lauren Parks & Celeste Vasquez, aired on March 19, 2020.

Season 4 Episode 10: Some Kind of Wonderful directed by Victor Nelli Jr., written by Lara Azzopardi, aired on March 26, 2020.

Season 4 Episode 11: Leveling Up aired on June 11, 2020,

Season 4 Episode 12: Snow Day aired on June 18, 2020,

Season 4 Episode 13: Lost aired on June 25, 2020.