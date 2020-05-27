The Blacklist Season 8 : Release Date, Plot, Cast And Trailer

- Advertisement -

The Blacklist is an American Crime Thriller tv show. The episode premiered on NBC on September 23, 2013. Already 7 seasons of this series with 151 episodes are outside. And now it’s time for season 8.

It is fairly anticipated that the season 8 won’t release this season. First of all, the last episode of the year will release on 15th May 2020 And secondly, this corona Pandemic has stopped everything and everyone from functioning. So, least you can anticipate the launch of year 8 in the next year or following another year.

Release Date

As this is a TV series and not a web series, the seasons generally release shortly following their preceding ones. Part 1 of season 7 aired in October 2019, and part 2 in April 2020. Moreover, The Blacklist has at all times been published in either September or October. So by this fashion, we might see season 8 as early as September 2020.

Plot

Considering that the last episode of this season 7 will premiere on 15th May 2020. So we can not comment on anything about the plot of season 8. So just for the launch of the last episode.

As there isn’t any news about season 8 of Blacklist but all the 7 seasons are present on Netflix. If u get bored in this quarantine period, go and binge-watch all of the seasons of Blacklist. You are going to enjoy every season every incident. So for further updates and information about the season 8 of this show Stay tuned with us

Cast

• Megan Boone as Elizabeth Keen

• Diego Klattenhoff as Donald Ressler

• Parminder Nagra as Meera Malik

• Harry Lennix as Harold Cooper

• Amir Arison as Aram Mojtabai

• Hisham Tawqif as Dembe Zuma

• Laura Sohn as Alina Park.

Additionally, some new addition can be expected for the new season 8 Blacklist. Let us see who will be in this season.

Trailer

Until now there is no trailer for season 8 Blacklist. Even, there’s absolutely no official statement regarding trailer nonetheless. As the final episode of season 7 will launch on May 15, 2020. So there is no information concerning the season 8 trailer.