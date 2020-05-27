Home Top Stories The Blacklist Season 8 : Release Date, Plot, Cast And Trailer
Top StoriesTV Series

The Blacklist Season 8 : Release Date, Plot, Cast And Trailer

By- Anand mohan
- Advertisement -

The Blacklist is an American Crime Thriller tv show. The episode premiered on NBC on September 23, 2013. Already 7 seasons of this series with 151 episodes are outside. And now it’s time for season 8.

It is fairly anticipated that the season 8 won’t release this season. First of all, the last episode of the year will release on 15th May 2020 And secondly, this corona Pandemic has stopped everything and everyone from functioning. So, least you can anticipate the launch of year 8 in the next year or following another year.

Release Date

As this is a TV series and not a web series, the seasons generally release shortly following their preceding ones. Part 1 of season 7 aired in October 2019, and part 2 in April 2020. Moreover, The Blacklist has at all times been published in either September or October. So by this fashion, we might see season 8 as early as September 2020.

Also Read:   DARK Season 3: Release date, Cast And Everything You Should To Know

Plot

Considering that the last episode of this season 7 will premiere on 15th May 2020. So we can not comment on anything about the plot of season 8. So just for the launch of the last episode.

Also Read:   DARK Season 3: Release date, Cast And Everything You Should To Know

As there isn’t any news about season 8 of Blacklist but all the 7 seasons are present on Netflix. If u get bored in this quarantine period, go and binge-watch all of the seasons of Blacklist. You are going to enjoy every season every incident. So for further updates and information about the season 8 of this show Stay tuned with us

Cast

• Megan Boone as Elizabeth Keen
• Diego Klattenhoff as Donald Ressler
• Parminder Nagra as Meera Malik
• Harry Lennix as Harold Cooper
• Amir Arison as Aram Mojtabai
• Hisham Tawqif as Dembe Zuma
• Laura Sohn as Alina Park.

Also Read:   Here Some Latest Updates On 'The Mandalorian Season 2'.

Additionally, some new addition can be expected for the new season 8 Blacklist. Let us see who will be in this season.

Trailer

Until now there is no trailer for season 8 Blacklist. Even, there’s absolutely no official statement regarding trailer nonetheless. As the final episode of season 7 will launch on May 15, 2020. So there is no information concerning the season 8 trailer.

- Advertisement -
Anand mohan

Must Read

Hollywood Season 2 : Storyline, Cast, Release Date And Updates That You Want To Know!

Netflix Anand mohan -
For starters, the show has a star-studded throw. We're talkin' Darren Criss, Laura Harrier, Holland Taylor, Jim Parsons, and Patti LuPone, to name a...
Read more

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Latest Updates!!!

Top Stories Anand mohan -
The Handmaids Tale is an internet series based upon Margaret Atwood's publication. The show was produced by Bruce Miller and created its premiere on...
Read more

The Blacklist Season 8 : Release Date, Plot, Cast And Trailer

Top Stories Anand mohan -
The Blacklist is an American Crime Thriller tv show. The episode premiered on NBC on September 23, 2013. Already 7 seasons of this series...
Read more

Carnival Row Season 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Want To Know

Amazon Prime Anand mohan -
The next season of dream web television show, Carnival Row is allegedly in functions after Amazon Prime Video revived the series for season 2...
Read more

Alexa And Katie Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Latest Details!!!

Netflix Anand mohan -
Alexa & Katie Season 4 is a much anticipated Netflix series fans have been demanding for the last six months. The success of Season...
Read more

Here Some Latest Updates That You Want To Know About ‘Splatoon 3’.

Gaming Anand mohan -
Splatoon is among the most popular game collection on earth. The game is very much about shooting. And the game series is made very...
Read more

Fantastic Beasts 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Much More!

Hollywood Anand mohan -
Following the immense popularity of the Harry Potter series, Rowling left her screenwriting debut with Fantastic Beasts.
Also Read:   The Blacklist Season 8 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Every Other Updates!!!
Fantastic Beasts is set to comprise five films...
Read more

Fast & Furious 9 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Details!!!

Hollywood Anand mohan -
Fast and Furious franchise is going into its ninth installment. Both Fast and Furious seven and Fast and Furious eight've crossed the $1 billion...
Read more

Alita Battle Angel 2 : Cast, Release Date, Plot, Trailer And Other Updates!!!

Hollywood Anand mohan -
Alita battle angel two is a long-awaited fire project up to now by director James Cameron.We got the picture information nearly two decades after...
Read more

Spider Man 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer!

Hollywood Anand mohan -
Everybody's favorite "Spiderman" is all set to arrive back to theatres with its third movie if you are one among the lovers awaiting the...
Read more
© World Top Trend