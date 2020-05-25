Home TV Series The Blacklist Season 8 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Latest Updates!!!
TV Series

The Blacklist Season 8 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Latest Updates!!!

By- Anand mohan
The Blacklist is an American thriller TV series. The series has seven seasons at complete until now. All seasons of this show have 22 episodes except The Blacklist Season 7 that has 19 episodes. On account of the massive fan-base of this show, the series has been set up for a sequel. Yes, you heard it right!

For its intriguing storyline, suspenseful twists, along with a stellar performance by the talented cast members, The Blacklist had premiered on NBC on September 23, 2013. With seven seasons that have been released, the show is going towards the production of the eighth season.

Release Date

NBC renewed the series for Season 8 on 20 February 2020. As the series upcoming sequel is determined that this season itself. The release date of this series will be from the year 2021. Production could also be delayed on account of this pandemic Coronavirus.

Presently, there’s no trailer of the upcoming series. The trailer may be anticipated in 2021 right before the series hit the screens.

Cast

Continuing to the cast of the show. The cast will include James Spader as Raymond’Red’ Reddington, Megan Boone as Elizabeth’Liz’ Keen, Diego Klattenhoff as Donald Ressler, Ryan Eggold as Tom Keen, and a Lot More.

Plot

Coming to The Plot of The Blacklist Season 8. The story revolves around a guy who was previously from the US Navy. Now, the protagonist has gone rogue against his nation. He has to indulge in illicit activities. When on being caught he makes a deal. The deal contains that when the police leave the man then he’ll get all the most wanted terrorists detained. The narrative revolves around whether the police make the bargain or arrests the protagonist.

The Blacklist series can be found online. The series is telecasted on NBC as it’s a TV series. For people who don’t have a subscription to this station can get the TV series on sites.

For Additional updates on The Blacklist forthcoming season, Stay Connected and Stay Tuned!

