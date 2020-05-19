The Blacklist Season 8 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Every Other Updates!!!

Home TV Series The Blacklist Season 8 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Every Other...
The Blacklist’s mix of twist-filled scripts, fast-paced direction, and brilliant performances has assured the show’s still going as strong now as it did when it first hit our screens.

NBC stays extremely proud of it. That is what the network’s co-president of scripted play Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta needed to say when it was renewed for season seven: “Congratulations to our amazing producers, cast and crew, all of whom continue to work at the very top of the game and earn The Blacklist one of NBC’s signature collection ”

Chris Parnell, co-president at Sony Pictures Television, praised executive producers Jon Bokenkamp and John Eisendrath for continuing to tell”creative and exciting stories” and remaining committed to”unparalleled imagination”.

Here is what you want to know.

The Blacklist season 8 air: When is it on?

If we were gamblers, we’d have bet the house on year eight broadcasting in late September 2020.

Season seven is premiering in the united kingdom on Thursday, April 23 on Sky One — we would have expected season eight to arrive at some point in 2021.

The Blacklist season 8 storyline: What is it around?

With season seven still ongoing (it isn’t long returned after a three-month hiatus), it is tricky to forecast — that the series is filled with sudden plot-turns (that sometimes prove to become white lies), helping it to remain one step ahead of its audience.

But one thing is for certain, the show’ inner logic will remain consistent in year eight.

“The series has a good history — if you look back — of playing fair with the audience,” Bokenkamp informed Parade ahead of the year seven premiere.

The Blacklist season 8 throw: Who’ll be inside?

You’d expect NBC to bring back its heart cast for the next season — so James Spader will return as super-smart sequential killer-turned-criminal profiler Raymond’Red’ Reddington — even though he’s only contracted until year seven.

Katarina Rostova is the main antagonist of season seven, therefore will Laila Robins return for season eight? Time will tell.

The Blacklist season 8 trailer: When will it land?

Trailers usually land in the month leading up to the premiere, so we could have a long while to wait.

After Sony and Marvel publicly...
