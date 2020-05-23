Home TV Series The Blacklist Season 8 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Every Other...
TV Series

The Blacklist Season 8 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Every Other Updates!!!

By- Anand mohan
The Blacklist year 8 is occurring, guys! First premiered back in 2013, NBC’s The Blacklist has been renewed for season 8. An individual can imagine the amount of popularity a string needs in such instances even to possess two seasons, let alone 8! If you’re a fan, here you’ll find the latest updates about the storyline, cast, release date, and also more of the approaching season.

Release Date

As this is a TV series rather than a web collection, the seasons generally release shortly after their previous ones. Part 1 of season 7 aired in October 2019, and part two in April 2020. Also, the Blacklist has at all times been published in September or even October. So by this fashion, we might see season 8 as early as September 2020.

Plot

Dom was seen getting his consciousness back. On the other hand, the actor who performs Dom, Brian Dennehy, passed away recently. Therefore it’d be interesting to see what the showrunners decide to deal with Dennehy’s character.

Coming to the story of Liz and Red, we’d seen that Liz rejects Red once more. Even after all that Red had completed for Liz, he’s turned down back. Moreover, Liz tells Dom she is on her mother’s side. We are aware that Katrina had nearly killed Dom earlier. This will only contribute to more twists and turns in the narrative, something we absolutely can not wait for. The ending of the seventh season had to be changed somewhat due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And there were so many cliffhangers that our hopes are incredibly high for now 8.

Cast

James Spader is predicted to be back as Reddington (Red). Megan Boone will return as Liz Keene, Diego Klattenhoff as Donald Ressler, and Harry Lennix as Harold Cooper if Lotte Verbeek will be back as Katarina Rostova is unknown. Since Katarina had a negative function in the past season, we are unsure whether she will return.



