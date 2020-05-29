The Blacklist Season 8 Release Date, Cast, Plot And All New Details!!

- Advertisement -

The Blacklist is an American crime thriller TV show that premiered on NBC on September 23, 2013. The seventh year of The Blacklist aired in October 2019 and is presently on a midseason break, returning in March 2020, and it’s ready for its eighth season.

It’s quite evident that people love this show now as much as they did when it was initially released. Well, the huge question is will this show return for a season 8? If you love this show, the news is as well as you’re likely to hear the news this show has been renewed for another section from the collection.

I know we all are eager to hear this news and we want to learn who’ll be back to the show? And what? Well, let’s get into all the details and discover out.

Release Date

Currently, no launch date for the offender saga had turned up yet however seeing the past trend it’s likely to come up from September to October 2020.

Plot

The show takes us to the life of a former US Navy officer who becomes a criminal. But he surrenders to the FBI to get free from prosecution fees in return revealing exclusive details of the most wanted and dangerous criminals of the world.

In the upcoming period, of course, we would be seeing more of intriguing tales and revelations being shared by the criminal.

Cast

The show stars;

James Spader as Raymond Red Reddington,

Megan Boone as Elizabeth Liz Keen,

Diego Klattenhoff as Donald Ressler,

Ryan Eggold as Tom Keen and other supporting characters.

However, not just this, the criminal has a very special condition which is to involve an FBI officer Elizabeth which in the coming episodes gets revealed how the two are connected and what exactly are they hiding.

Therefore we could just wait for any further update on the release in the makers and will surely keep you posted.