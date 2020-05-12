Home TV Series Netflix The Blacklist Season 8: Release Date, Cast And More Update
TV SeriesNetflix

The Blacklist Season 8: Release Date, Cast And More Update

By- Aryan Singh
The Blacklist is an American crime thriller TV series that was broadcasted on NBC for the first time on September 23, 2013. The show gained a tremendous response from people all across the globe. The critics praised the plot and the acting from the show.

The show revolves around a former U.S. Navy officer turned high profile criminal, who surrenders to the FBI. He says that he has the list of most dangerous criminals from all over the world. He is willing to catch the criminals in return of no prosecution in court.

Jon Bokenkamp has created the show. The show stars James Spader in the lead role, Diego Klattenhoff, Pyan Eggold and Harry Lennix. The production house for the show is Sony Pictures Television, Universal Television and Davis Entertainment.

The NBC renewed the series for the seventh season, on March 11, 2019. The seventh season of the show got tremendous success on its release. NBC renewed the series for an eighth season on February 20, 2020.

Season 8 Release Date

As mentioned earlier, the series has been renewed for an eighth season earlier this year, the release date for the same has not been announced. According to the sources, Season 8 of the show can be released anytime in 2021. Unfortunately, it has not yet been confirmed.

Season 8 Cast

  • James Spader as Raymond ‘Red’ Reddington,
  • Megan Boone as Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Keen,
  • Diego Klattenhoff as Donald Ressler,
  • Ryan Eggold as Tom Keen and many

more well-known artists are a part of the show.

Season 1 to season 6 had 22 episodes each whereas Season 7 had 19 episodes. Every season has an average viewership of 10 million viewers. This makes ‘The Blacklist’ a top-rated TV series amongst the fans and the critics.

The show has been awarded a rating of 8 out of 10 on IMDb.

Aryan Singh

