The Best Android VPN Apps 2020

Google’s Android operating system has the biggest installed base of smartphones around the globe, with over a billion daily active users. So it’s no surprise there are a lot of Android VPN apps that support the OS.Most of the best VPN providers have committed Android programs for Pie, Oreo, and much more.

At the same time, a smaller number allows you to install their network via manual setup — although, naturally, some offerings don’t have cellular support in any way.

A word of caution: be certain to avoid the dodgy ones on Google Play as quite a few free players promise to supply free solitude but do not mention the strings attached. Instead, go for one of those brilliant Android VPN programs that we have listed below.

How to Pick the Best Android VPN program

You will find far more than enough VPNs using good Android service. Finally, which one you pick might return to smaller details or personal preferences. Or you could opt to our #1 favorite – ExpressVPN. When determining the greatest VPN for Android, then you need to look out for a few things. A committed Android program can help to make things as hassle-free as possible. Next, it ought to be user friendly and yet offer enough options to allow for some tweaking (particularly for more experienced users).

You’re likely going to need to use your VPN on loads of other apparatus, too – so be sure you get one who also works with your computer’s operating system and contains enough licenses to pay all of your gadgets.Other factors are strong safety – that a kill switch is useful so that you’re not left vulnerable in case your net connection drops – and privacy policy and terms of service, which make it clear what the supplier keeps details and logs.

Our top choices for the best Android VPN apps are

1. Android VPN Apps: ExpressVPN

Downloads: 10 million+ Well designed Android app outstanding speeds Now with Additional kill button Would enjoy more device connections (if we are picky)There are many things to like about ExpressVPN for Android. The dedicated program is very user-friendly and simple, but also offers lots of excellent choices.

It has some neat options such as an excellent location picker, speculative network discovery, and a kill switch to improve privacy and safety. Really, on the security front, it boasts AES 256-bit encryption, while the rates we saw with the VPN were always fast. ExpressVPN offers quality apps for a vast assortment of devices, and Android is no exclusion. The Android program offers access to high-speed servers across 94 nations and is compatible with phones, tablets, Kindles, and Android TV boxes. What’s more, the program is now available in a mixture of 12 languages.

After signing up for an ExpressVPN subscription, then the website provides instructions to install the app on your device (usually via Google Play or via an APK document ). The site also features a myriad of useful content and video guides on using their apps, as well as 24/7 customer support by live chat in the event you run into any issues.

ExpressVPN is not the least expensive VPN on the market, but it could be well worth the cost for people who want the best Android encounter. The 30-day money-back guarantee enables you to examine Express together with reassurance. ExpressVPN provides three price strategies, with the 12-month plan offering. The biggest saving as you’d anticipate, and you receive an extra few months free.

2. NordVPN

Among the best-rated programs in the Play Store Integrated kill switch: No The NordVPN app is hugely popular with 10 million+ downloads, and also a high Google Play rating. And it has some notable strengths, including’Double VPN’ technology, which passes your connection through two different VPN servers, as opposed to just the one, such as an extra layer of security.

NordVPN also has a zero logs’ policy, meaning it does not monitor the user’s internet activity.While the focus is clearly on privacy and security, NordVPN does not lack in other regions. The Android program is straightforward, but pretty basic and lacks configuration options, together with the desktop app using a much better interface. However, it has some nice features like the ability to link to NordVPN whenever you combine a Wi-Fi system mechanically. The performance was good, although nothing spectacular. The program also supplies a live chat feature for 24/7 customer support.

Constantly seeking to improve, we note that Nord’s Android program has included a custom DNS server. It also lets you use Open VPN TCP instead of UDP. Not groundbreaking improvements provided, but maybe a nice bonus for much more experienced VPN users. And although there’s no incorporated kill switch as such, it’s effortless to employ a similar instrument in the settings.

NordVPN is fairly priced. It contains a 30-day money-back guarantee if you wish to give the app a try before you commit. The multi-year offer is the best option concerning overall price.

3. Android VPN Apps: Surfshark

Dedicated Android program: Yes, Linux . Maximum devices: Unlimited . Play Store review: 4.1/5. Surfshark has attracted a LOT of attention of late – mostly thanks to its market-shattering pricing. But do not be fooled, as it does not lack in the quality section. And that applies to its Android app, also. Unlike a lot of other providers, Surfshark barely changes the user interface from desktop to mobile. We suppose that the sheer simplicity of its desktop supplying means that its developers did not have too hard a time in translating to the smaller screen size. It means you can access safety attributes like the committed kill switch, split tunneling, and incorporated malware. Should you do want support, then it’s easy to raise support tickets right in the program itself.

But in our experience, you won’t be using this purpose too much. Surfshark keeps things quite straightforward on cellular. And assuming you’ll want to use this VPN on your notebook, TV streaming device, router, and other gadgets also. Then the very fact one subscription covers infinite devices will be music to your ears.

4.Android VPN Apps: IPVanish

Nice set of attributes on this Android VPN program. Downloads: 1 million+ Linux . Maximum devices: 10 | Play Store review: 4/5. The IPVanish program is good overall with some unusual (but great) options, like obfuscation or split tunneling. And it’s eventually added that previously missing kill switch.

A regular feature which immediately shuts down the internet in the event the VPN drops. There were some impressive download speeds achieved through testing. Furthermore, there’s no logging of the user’s activity here, plus you get 256-bit AES encryption with the OpenVPN protocol, together with 24/7 customer support.On the other hand, the purchase price may be the only negative element that pushes people away.

There’s no free trial, although three available programs have a 7-day money-back guarantee. The 1-year subscription is your greatest and most popular option in regards to the three packages that are availab

5. Private Internet Access

Finest balance of functionality and cost Also available for Windows, Mac, iOS. Linux PIA’s Android app is simple to use with an abundance of choices and settings you can tweak. It’s overlooking the exact favorites method that some other VPN providers have, but there’s a whole group of other features. You also have auto-connection whenever you join a VPN and a kill button.As mentioned, the program is quite straightforward to use, with a big on/off button in the center of the screen, and also the region/IP address in the bottom. The performance is not slouch and the privacy policy is favorable.

While there is absolutely no free trial.The subscription is fairly affordable,whatever plan you choose. The 2-year plan provides you the very best savings.