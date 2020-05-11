- Advertisement -

The average number of days from symptom onset to launch of the study was 5 days for the triple-drug set, and 4 days to the control.

The patients in the control group needed 12 days to clear the virus, normally. Adverse effects included nausea and diarrhea, with no gap between the two groups.

Also interesting is the fact that patients carrying the three drugs began feeling better faster.

They stopped showing symptoms after a mean of 4 days compared to an average of 8 days for the control group.

The study suggests that taken together, interferon beta-1b, lopinavir-ritonavir, and ribavirin can remove the virus and significantly accelerate recovery.

These drugs appear to work even quicker than remdesivir.

It also suggests that the quicker the treatment is given following a positive identification, the better the results for patients.

This study does not explain whether the triple-drug combo may also work in more acute circumstances, however.

“This study is actually refreshing because it tells us remdesivir isn’t the only game in town.

and maybe there are other options about,” University of California San Francisco’s Dr. Peter Chin-Hong informed CNN.

“These drugs have a track record of safety.”

“Maybe we could find this when we can not get the alleged magic bullet,” he said. There is no magic bullet, yet

. Remdesivir isn’t and should not be thought of as a magical cure.

Even Dr. Anthoni Fauci warned a couple of days ago that another step is pairing remdesivir with another drug to see if better results can be obtained..