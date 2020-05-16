The Apple Watch: Leaked Info, Price ,First Look and More

- Advertisement -

The Apple Watch might want to take note of the maker of exceptionally capable and affordable exercise wearables. Amazfit, just teased its next device days until it might be unveiled.

He seemingly called Amazfit Ares, a clear nod on the Greek god of war, the newest smartwatch packs” more than 70 sports modes” based on maker Huami’s Weibo page. The announcement, shared now (May 15), states more info about Ares will arrive on Tuesday, May 19.

The Apple Watch: Leaked Info

- Advertisement -

It’s somewhat unclear which comments on the Weibo webpage are fact and which are speculation. Still, we could guess the Ares will target people searching for versatile metrics for many activities that are different.

Primarily, outdoor activities. The teaser labels the smartwatch that a”City Outdoor Explorer” has a “brighter and clearer” screen in the sunshine.

Depending on the provided images, the Amazfit Ares adopts a similar aesthetic to the past watches of the brand. It sports a face and color screen and will include silicon straps.

One of the smartwatches we’ve examined for the cash, the Amazfit Bip, yet operates with iOS and Android costs less than $80 and includes a heart rate monitor and GPS. A gigantic 45 days, its battery lasts. If Ares stones similar specs, it’d have a significant advantage over the Apple Watch’s 18-hour lifespan.

We are going to hear more about the Amazfit Ares plans to challenge the Apple Watch on May 19. when the company might discuss an announcement about the Ares launch date, cost, and availability.