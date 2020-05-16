Home Technology The Apple Watch: Leaked Info, Price ,First Look and More
Technology

The Apple Watch: Leaked Info, Price ,First Look and More

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
- Advertisement -

The Apple Watch might want to take note of the maker of exceptionally capable and affordable exercise wearables. Amazfit, just teased its next device days until it might be unveiled.

He seemingly called Amazfit Ares, a clear nod on the Greek god of war, the newest smartwatch packs” more than 70 sports modes” based on maker Huami’s Weibo page. The announcement, shared now (May 15), states more info about Ares will arrive on Tuesday, May 19.

The Apple Watch: Leaked Info

- Advertisement -

It’s somewhat unclear which comments on the Weibo webpage are fact and which are speculation. Still, we could guess the Ares will target people searching for versatile metrics for many activities that are different.

Also Read:   The Google Pixel 4a : Leaked Info And Final Design
Primarily, outdoor activities. The teaser labels the smartwatch that a”City Outdoor Explorer” has a “brighter and clearer” screen in the sunshine.

Depending on the provided images, the Amazfit Ares adopts a similar aesthetic to the past watches of the brand. It sports a face and color screen and will include silicon straps.

Also Read:   Google Pixel Buds 2 Could launch soon to battle With AirPods Guru

One of the smartwatches we’ve examined for the cash, the Amazfit Bip, yet operates with iOS and Android costs less than $80 and includes a heart rate monitor and GPS. A gigantic 45 days, its battery lasts. If Ares stones similar specs, it’d have a significant advantage over the Apple Watch’s 18-hour lifespan.

We are going to hear more about the Amazfit Ares plans to challenge the Apple Watch on May 19. when the company might discuss an announcement about the Ares launch date, cost, and availability.

Also Read:   Apple Intending to Launch new HomePod, iMac, and More Economical iPads in 2020
- Advertisement -
Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
Hi, I am a passionate blogger, gamer, movies, tv shows, and comic book lover. I am a tech freak guy and spend most of my time exploring new things in the world of technology. I write blogs about the information on tech, product reviews, and how giant tech companies like Apple, Google, Microsoft, Facebook changing our world, and love to share everything here at World Top Trend.

Must Read

Diablo 4 : Release Date, Gameplay And Other Details!!!!!

Gaming Anand mohan -
We'd expected Diablo IV would make its debut at BlizzCon 2018. So it's something of an understatement to say that the audience reception to...
Read more

Highschool DxD Season 5 : Cast, Plot And Release Date

TV Series Anand mohan -
Anime adaptations have consistently been popular for the present generation. We grew up consuming the animations drawn on those Manga comic books. Our whole...
Read more

Designated Survivor Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Updates

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
Designated Survivor, an American political thriller, has had three seasons up until today. The first season established on September 21, 2016, followed with the...
Read more

Here is everything you need to know about On My Block season four.

Netflix Anand mohan -
On My Block year three premiered on Netflix on March 11 and immediately landed in the platform's top ten -- so while season four...
Read more

Sex Education Season 3: When Will It Be On TV? Who’ll Be In It Season 3?

Netflix Vikash Kumar -
This show is more of awareness show with its fantastic storyline about education. The news is running around the series are back with its...
Read more

Hunters Season 2 : Cast, Plot And Release Date

Amazon Prime Anand mohan -
The stylish alt-history series Hunters landed Amazon Prime Video in late February, promising to take audiences on a crazy, pulpy trip back to 1977...
Read more

Latest Update On Involvement Of Johnny Depp In Pirates of the Caribbean 6.

Hollywood Anand mohan -
Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean franchise remains something of an unsinkable juggernaut. While interest stateside might have wavered somewhat, internationally it remains a genuine...
Read more

Euphoria Season 2 : Cast, Plot And Release Date

HBO Anand mohan -
The HBO drama, that will be an American adaptation of an Israeli series of the same name, follows a set of high-school students as...
Read more

Here Some Latest Updates Abot ‘Cobra Kai Season 3’.

TV Series Anand mohan -
Back in Cobra Kai season 2, Daniel opened up his karate dojo, Miyagi-Do, to prevent Cobra Kai's sway from spreading across the San Fernando...
Read more

Taboo Season 2: Expected Release Date And Who All Will Be There In The Cast Of Season 2 ?

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
Taboo, a 2017 BBC TV series directed by Kristoffer Nyholm Anders Engstrom. The show was shot from a story written by Chips and Tom...
Read more
© World Top Trend