The Android 11 Beta Release Date Was Just Postponed, As Google Decided To Cancel The Launch Event

The Android 11 beta release date was just postponed, as Google decided to cancel the launching occasion it had intended for June 3rd.

Google announced the change of schedule via Twitter, saying that”today isn’t the time to celebrate.”

The move comes in response to the tide of protests against police brutality that followed the murder of George Floyd.

Google released the first Android 11 beta version, but that is just the developer preview that precedes the introduction of a new Android version. The official reveals typically happens in May, and the very first public beta rolls a couple of months ahead of the last edition out.

But 2020 was anything but average, as the book coronavirus changed everything we took for granted. Google has been forced to shut down its events, and this season I/O was canceled completely. The Pixel launch was pushed as a result and was the Android 11 reveal along with the release of this first public beta.

Google planned to announce Android 11 on June 3rd, nearly a month later than usual, but that’s not happening. It’s the wave of other areas following the murder of George Floyd and protests in Minneapolis.

“We are excited to inform you more about Android 11, but now is not the opportunity to celebrate,” Google wrote on the official Android Developers Twitter account a couple of hours ago. “We’re postponing the June 3rd event and beta release. We’ll return with more on Android 11, soon.”

Google doesn’t explicitly address uprisings, but the release delay is related to the escalating events surrounding the death of Floyd and other unarmed black people killed by police in the last few months.

Protests against police brutality intensified in Minnesota this week. In a matter of days, we found police clashing with protestors and going as far as arresting CNN reporters who were covering the protests. The terrorists were freed, and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz apologized to the journalists’ arrests, saying that”it was completely unacceptable.”

Trump took to Twitter to tackle them managed to get one of his messages flagged for the second time in a few days Since the Minnesota protests unfolded. This time around, the tweet which comprised the comment” when the looting begins, the shooting starts” prompted Twitter to censor it for glorifying violence. The same flag was then applied by it to some White House tweet that quoted precisely the same message.

Separately, an unarmed Predator drone over Minneapolis was flying on Friday for surveillance purposes.

Later on Friday, police officer Derrick Chauvin was billed with manslaughter and murder. Chauvin was that the arresting officer found holding his knee on Floyd’s neck at a viral video. Floyd died on Monday. Protests over police brutality continued with some.

This is currently happening during a continuous health crisis sparked by the novel coronavirus that’s able to spread with ease inside communities and crowds, like the gatherings of folks. Celebrating Android is still, and it will be interesting to see if Sony follows suit with its June 4th PS5 occasion.