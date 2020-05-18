Home Entertainment The Amazon Fire TV: New Free TV tab With Roku and Samsung
The Amazon Fire TV: New Free TV tab With Roku and Samsung

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
The Amazon Fire TV port is doubling back on free TV streaming. Using a brand new, dedicated port for all the content on Fire TV you don’t need to cover.

  • Titled’ Free,’ the tab sits on the navigation bar of the Fire TV, collating the programming collectively.

In a blog post, senior product marketing manager Michael Polin wrote: “The brand new Free tab provides customers one destination to a curated choice from tens of thousands of free movies, TV shows, news, and much more.”

The programs include Pluto TV, Tubi, IMDb TV, Crackle, and The CW — Red Bull, Twitch, PBS, and PBS Kids — for a total of over 20,000 games to enjoy.

There’s also a free News app for keeping up with all the events of the day, in addition to a row dedicated to free articles available on Amazon Prime Video along with other streaming solutions that you already pay for, such as Netflix or Hulu — or the more recently-added Disney Plus.

Fight fire with fire: The Amazon Fire TV

The Fire TV platform forces of streaming devices, like the Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Cube, and television sets that come with the OS built-in a number.

It is a sleek and zippy TV platform, and for years now, it has made an excellent argument for replacing the operating system with a cheap stick streaming of your TV rather than upgrading to a new set.

However, the move towards streaming seems very much in the style of significant players in the flowing and smart TV industries. Roku streaming devices have offered a similar tab for quite a while now. At the same time, the quickly-expanding Samsung TV Plus enables any Samsung TV owners to access up to 120 free TV stations (depending on their state of residence).

