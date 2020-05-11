- Advertisement -

The $2.2 trillion coronavirus-related stimulation legislation passed by Congress in March.

Which set aside billions of dollars for immediate money payments to many Americans. 1 example of this unprecedented second that the US finds itself right now.

Here’s another: The taxation deadline for 2020, that had already been pushed from April. 15 to July 15, could get postponed for a second time.

There are reports the White House is considering whether to push the deadline , to the fall or even later.

I have probably written some variation of this phrase more times than I can count over the past month or so.

but here is still another indicator of the completely unprecedented second the US now finds itself thanks to this coronavirus pandemic.

Already, you’ll recall, the Trump administration made a decision to push the typical April15. Tax deadline to the summer this year. — a no-brainer if you ask me, considering we are perilously close to Great Depression-level territory as a result of the tide of job losses and business closures in recent weeks.

On Friday, the Labor Dept. reported that companies shed over 20 million workers last month.

pushing the jobless rate in the country to 14.7%. In light of all this economic devastation.

the first idea was that taxpayers could have until July 15 to document their 2019 taxation — and that they would not have to pay a late-filing or late-payment penalty, either.

The tax deadline was part of that a raft of crisis transfers that included sending out direct money payments to many Americans.

The Trump government is weighing a next delay of the tax deadline. considering whether to push it to September 15 or even up to as December 15.

One byproduct of a move like the second tax delay.

Though, is that it might force taxpayers to the awkward situation of confronting a much-larger-than-normal tax bill in the future. “In general, they should consider a new tax schedule instead of pushing out the deadline.

If you continue pushing out, it’s too many tax obligations.”

In other words, pushing the normal April 15 deadline out to the fall, and perhaps even as late as December.

would leave taxpayers because of anything they did not pay in 2019. Also quarterly taxes for 2020, all at one time.

And then, remember , the April 15, 2021 deadline will be right around the corner then.