The 100 season 7: Release Date, Episodes, Cast, Plot And More Updates

Everyone’s beloved TV show ‘The 100’ is here again with its seventh season. The American science fiction drama series was premiered on March 19. 2014 for the first time on The CW. The series is based on another novel series written by Kass Morgan of the same name. Jason Rothenberg has developed the series. As of now, a total of 6 seasons have been broadcasted on The CW. In April 2019, it was announced that the series is going to be renewed for seventh and last season. Yes, last. Fans will not get to see any other seasons for the series.

Season 7 Release Date

The countdown for the season 7 of the series has started. Season 7 is going to hit the screens on May 20, 2020.

Moreover, keeping the excitement of its fans in mind, a trailer of The 100-season 7 is also out on YouTube. The trailer for the show dropped on May 8. The CW has even announced that seventh and the last season of the show will have 16 episodes. So, from season 1 to season 7, there are going to be a total of 100 episodes.

The CW has even released the names of first four episodes of season 7.

1st episode is titled as From the Ashes.

2nd episode as The Garden.

3rd episode as False Gods and

4th episode as Hesperides.

Another good news for the fans of The 100 is that the production for the show has already been wrapped on March 14, 2020.

Plot

It is expected that the plot for the show will be picked up from the end of season 6. More information regarding the plot of the show hasn’t been provided yet.

Cast

There has been no change in the cast of The 100.

Stay safe, stay updated.