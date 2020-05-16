Home TV Series Netflix The 100 Season 7: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All You Want...
The 100 Season 7: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All You Want To Know

By- Vikash Kumar
The 100 is set to release its season quite soon. The series will be aired on Netflix and this season is going to be the last year of this 100. Although some fans are wondering what will take place at the upcoming season fans, have mixed emotions about the show and some fans are still not able to get over the death of 2 personalities of the show in season six. The wait will soon get over as season seven will soon release shortly. Here are all the details about The 100 season seven.

The 100 Season 7 Release Date: when is it releasing?

The CW official declares that the release date for season seven of The 100 at America is on May. The drama will be needing 16 episodes that will be aired on 8:00 PM.

The 100 Season 7 Cast

Eliza Taylor is going to soon be back for The 100 Season 7, combined with Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropuolos, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Tasya Teles, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne, Shelby Flannery, and Chuku Modu.

Guest celebrities will include: Adina Porter (Indra), Jarod Joseph (Nathan Miller), Luisa d’Oliveira (Emori), Sachin Sahel (Eric Jackson), Tati Gabrielle (Gaia), Jessica Harmon (Niylah), Lola Flanery (Madi Griffin), and Ivana Milicevic (Charmaine Diyoza).

What’s The 100 about?

CW’s post-apocalyptic series is loosely based on the publication set of the same name by Kass Morgan and centres on a group of juvenile prisoners seeking habitable worlds after a nuclear armageddon ravishes Earth.

The 100 Season 7 spoilers

It is theorized that Octavia will return in some form in Season 7. Other tantalizing details we have heard before the premiere comprise the looming threat of Sheidheda (Dakota Daulby), and, of course, more convicts added to the throw. Resources state Season 7 picks up shortly after Season 6.

The 100 Season 7 trailer

Check out the season seven preview below, which previews their”last travel: “the previous war mankind will wage.” We have high hopes that the series will not end on a cliffhanger, as the trailer promises that”all will be revealed” in the upcoming season.

Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

