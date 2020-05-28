The 100 season 7: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All The Latest Information

- Advertisement -

The 100 is the most viewed show by the audience. They always demand more and more seasons of this series. Yes, but the series won’t be available for next-day streaming on Netflix. The 100 Season 7 will premiere on Netflix eight days after the series finale airs on The CW. In the sixth season, after 125 years in cryosleep, Clarke, Bellamy, and the others wake up to find out that they are no longer orbiting Earth and have been brought to a new habitable world, Alpha, also known as Sanctum.

After landing on this world, they discover a new society, led by ruling families known as the Primes. However, they also discover new dangers in this new world, and a mysterious rebel group, known as the Children of Gabriel.

The seventh season finds the inhabitants trying to find a way to live together in peace following the aftermath of the events of the previous season.

Cast: the 100 seasons 7

The cast of the new and the last season of the show will be very amazing. The cast of the new season includes Eliza Taylor being back for The 100 Season 7, Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropuolos, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Tasya Teles, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne, Shelby Flannery, and Chuku Modu. The news characters are also expected to enter the new season.

Plot: the 100 seasons 7

The plot for the new season is very good. Several sources have reported the possibility of a spinoff series, though it hasn’t been officially announced. Tv line says the potential show, a prequel, is to be titled Anaconda. However, The 100 creator Jason Rothenberg clarified that the spinoff does not have a title yet. Only this much storyline is revealed by the makers yet.

Release: the 100 seasons 7

On May 9, 2018, the series was renewed for a sixth season, which premiered on April 30, 2019. On April 24, 2019, The CW renewed the series for a seventh season, which will consist of 16 episodes and premiered on May 20, 2020.

