Tesla Will be allowed to reopen California Manufacturing Plant in Next Week

Following a stressed stand-off, Tesla is going to be permitted to reopen its production plant in California next week.

The approval comes after Tesla sued Alameda County for refusing to allow it to resume operations in its Fremont factory.

In a viral tweet sent out this week, Musk initially volunteered to be arrested if authorities decided to enforce the state’s stay-at-home purchase.

Even by Tesla’s standards, the saga involving the battle to reopen the organization’s production plant in Fremont, California of Elon Musk was nothing short of bizarre. Tesla, if you recall, sued Alameda County over the weekend rather than letting it reopen its Fremont factory and restart business operations.

The lawsuit, as you might expect, was accompanied by a tweet from Musk wherein the Tesla CEO blasted the Alameda Health Officer as”ignorant” and also for acting”contrary to the Governor, the President, our Constitutional liberty & just plain common sense!”

With the lawsuit in play, Musk earlier this week decided to unilaterally reopen the company’s Fremont mill as well as in something of a surreal twist, lent himself as tribute if the cops decided to swing by and arrest anyone for breaking the nation’s stay-at-home directive.

“Tesla is currently restarting production today against Alameda County rules,” Musk said on Monday. “I will be on the line with everybody else. If anyone is detained, I request that it merely be me.”

What’s more, Musk was frustrated at the situation that he even threatened to proceed with the surgeries of Tesla to Nevada or Texas. From that point, the case took on an even more striking tone. Yesterday, President Trump tweeted: “California should let Tesla & open the plant, NOW. It can be done Fast & Safely!”

The problem has resolved itself without escalation, though a stressed stand-off with authorities seemed likely.

Earlier today, Alameda County said that Tesla can maintain”minimum business operations” and that the whole factory can open back up entirely per week provided that specific safety instructions are implemented. In a statement on the matter, the following was said by Alameda County:

The plan was reviewed by us and held productive discussions now with the agents about their security and prevention strategies, including some extra safety recommendations of Tesla. If Tesla’s Prevention and Control Plan contains these upgrades, and the health indicators remain stable or improve, we have agreed that Tesla can begin to augment their Minimum Business Operations this week in preparation for potential reopening.

We’ll work to verify that agreed-upon safety and health measures are in place for the safety of the workers as they prepare production, and Tesla is adhering to distancing. May 18th, next Monday, marks two weeks following the May 4th Order loosening limitations. They provided that the data reveal progress with our COVID-19 indicators we’d allow actions that are approved, including Tesla, as previously proposed, for local companies.

Tesla’s push comes as many states have started to relax numerous safety measures initially implemented to keep the coronavirus. Notably, many health experts, including Dr Anthony Fauci, have cautioned that a more deadly wave of the coronavirus may sweep the country when states reopen too fast.