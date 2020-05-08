- Advertisement -

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has made another guest appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast.

This time around attempting to explain some of his recent headscratchers and much more eccentric moves of late.

Included in these are the strange baby name he and spouse Grimes gave to their child.

In addition to Elon’s recent tweet that he’s selling nearly all of his possessions and”will have no home.”

If you were wondering what was going through Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s head.

tweeted that he’s in the process of selling most of his possessions before becoming a father.

again as his spouse Grimes gave birth to a son, he went on the Joe Rogan podcast Thursday to explain himself.

He has plenty to tell regarding this and other headscratchers in the billionaire businessman in recent weeks.

which were contained his quite vocal criticism of the US response to the coronavirus pandemic .

belief that the virus’ actual mortality rate is lower than reported).

Let us start with the houses.

Musk announced his decision

Rogan asked about the tweet in which Musk announced his decision to sell his houses right at the Peak of the episode.

which you can check out below: Following that tweet. Musk went ahead and recorded two Los Angeles-area.

mansions at Bel Air, such as a six-bedroom, 11-bath, 16,000-square-foot stately home with a tennis court and library for $30 million.

Rogan asked him through the podcast:”Now, you’re in the middle of the strange time. where you are selling your homes. You say that you do not need any material possessions.

Why do you do that?” ELON:”I am somewhat sad about it.” JOE:”Well, if you are unhappy about it, why do you do it?” ELON:”I think possessions rather weigh you down.

And they are an attack vector. People today say,’Hey billionaire, you have all this stuff.’ Well, now I really don’t have the things — now what exactly are you going to do?” Musk goes on to affirm that he’s going to rent a place from now on.

And Tesla CEO Elon Musk asserts that the word”billionaire” has been co-opted in recent years to become a pejorative.

“like it is a bad thing” I’ve a lot of homes, but I don’t devote a lot of time in most of them. That doesn’t seem like a good utilization of resources.

Someone could probably be appreciating those houses and get better use of them than me. Elon Musk✔@elonmusk I’m selling almost all bodily possessions.

Will have no house. It comes as Musk has raised eyebrows for many other reasons in recent days.

Including for one more tweet that came from nowhere to quip that Tesla’s stock price seemed too large. Subsequently an expletive-laced rant he gave Tesla’s latest earnings calls in which he decried stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus.

“How do you say the name?” Rogan desired to know. “Can it be a placeholder?” Answered Musk:”First of all, my spouse came up with the name.

I mean, it’s just X, the letter X, and the”Æ” is pronounced”ash.” And then A-12 is my contribution” — for its Archangel 12, the precursor to the SR-71.