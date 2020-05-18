‘Teen Mother 2′ Alum Jenelle Evans Explains What Happens Her Smashed Phone After Drawing Fans’ Concern

- Advertisement -

Jenelle Evans is not unfamiliar with controversy. The Teen Mother 2 alum, who appears to be from her MTV contract, was involved with her fair share of scandals coming from her time on the hit reality series. She found herself amid a different episode that sparked websites.

Evans shared that her”phone is smashed” when she advised individuals to reach out to her via Facebook’s messenger service. Due to her previous with spouse David Eason, the comment threw a red flag for lots of her followers. In that same instant, she also shared via Facebook that she had been experiencing issues trusting individuals, writing that she, “Can’t trust a soul…EVER [heart break emoji] When will it ever stop.”

In a meeting with Celebration, Evans cleared the air about what happened to her phone: “I was cleaning out my truck and didn’t realize I’d lost my phone, once I moved the truck into its regular place after cleaning it I heard that a small crackle noise,” she remembered. “I was hoping it wasn’t my phone because I did not see it within the truck but it was.”

Discussing with InTouch Weekly, Evans opened about getting back together with Eason and trying to work things out. The two are spending their quarantine.

“I was very miserable. We didn’t get along and we were always implying [and] mad towards each other. We called each other names and never wanted to spend time together,” she explained about their split, before sharing this, “David was there for me through everything that happened, good or bad, and was my very best buddy. I couldn’t imagine my life without him. I felt as though I gave him up, but he never gave me up.”

“You’ll always be the love of my life [Jenelle Evans],” he wrote. “I’m so happy that we have become so close and bonded lately. Here’s to a life of our type of quarantine, boat rides, ATV trails, living off the property, etc.. I don’t believe we will have difficulty staying manicured lol we have been for a while.A day before that interview, Eason chose a moment to express his gratitude towards Evans having an Instagram post.