Taboo Season 2, release date, star cast and more

Taboo is a BBC television drama series created by Steven Knight, Tom Hardy, and his father Chips Hardy and Scott Free London produce it and Hardy son and baker. So far, season one has been released, and It aired on BBC in the UK and on FX in the USA.

Season 1 has eight episodes. The length of the episodes is about 55 to 63 minutes. The season 1 was being released from January 7, 2017, to February 25, 2017.

Season 1 was able to get 8.4/10 according to IMDB and 92% rating according to rotten tomatoes. This season was able to get a high rating in the opening episodes. It shows that this series is really worth watching. The audience loved the show very much. Critics especially liked the show very much.

However, no release date has been revealed so far, and given the current COVID-19 pandemic crisis, a 2020 release date is not expected to occur. As production has not started and it is unlikely that start shortly, the series will probably come out in mid-2021

Cast:

Tom Hardy, Leo Bill, Jessie Buckley, Oona Chaplin, Stephen Graham, Edward Hogg