Taboo Season 2: Release Date, Possible Cast, Storyline And All The Latest Update

By- Vikash Kumar
BBC TV Drama Taboo is prepared for the second season. Created by Scott Free London and Hardy Son & Baker and composed by Steven Knight, season 1 was critically acclaimed when it triumphed in 2017. The historical drama revolves around duo — Tom and Chip Hardy. And now season 2 is on board, so here are all the upgrades on that.

Taboo Season 2: Release Date?

However, this season’s renewal was declared in 2017. But till yet, no specific details are outside. Most probably, it will premiere approximately 2020 or 2021. As Knight said, “writing for this came to an end in 2019”.

Taboo Season 2: Cast?

Majority of the cast will return to reprise their roles such as Tom Hardy coming as James Keziah Delaney, Leo Bill as Benjamin Wilton, Jessie Buckley as Lorna Delaney, Oona Chaplin as Zilpha Geary, Stephen Graham as Atticus, Jefferson Hall as Thorne Geary, David Hayman as Brace, Edward Hogg as Michael Godfrey, Franka Potente as Helga Von Hinten, Michael Kelly as Edgar Dumbarton, Tom Hollander as Dr. George Cholmondeley, Marina Hands as Countess Musgrove, Jonathan Pryce as Sir Stuart Strange, Jason Watkins as Solomon Coop, and Nicholas Woodeson as Robert.

Taboo Season 2: Storyline/Plot?

Tom Hardy was critically praised for his role. The first season was established in England. The show’s finale hinted Hardy would go in the season to the US, exploring his father’s sudden death. The second season will research more into drugs and narcotics. Therefore, the season thrilled the audiences so was expected from season 2.

Taboo Season 2: Trailer?

There’s been no trailer, and no photos have been out in the collections of this show.

Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

Taboo Season 2: Release Date, Possible Cast, Storyline And All The Latest Update

