Taboo season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All The Latest Update

Taboo is a BBC TV series produced by ‘Scott Free London’ and ‘Hardy Son & Baker’. The Season 1 of the show was aired on January 7, 2017, on BBC One for UK viewers and on January 10, 2017, for US viewers on FX.

The writer of the show is Steven Knight. The first show received immense love, and the fans wanted season 2 of the show. So, season 2 of the show was officially announced in March 2017.

Season 1 had 8 episodes in total. The show is based in the year 1814 and shows Tom Hardy dealing with various problems after returning to England from Africa with stolen diamonds. The series shows the dark side of London in the 19th century with corruption at its peak.

CAST

The show stars –

Tom Hardy as James Delaney,

Leo Bill as Benjamin Wilton,

Jessie Buckley as Lorna Delaney,

David Hayman as Brace and many more well-known artists.

The first series of the show was even praised by the critics and had an average viewership of 5.6 million in the UK alone. It was rated as one of the best series to watch in 2017. IMDb gave season 1 a rating of 8.4 out of 10.

Season 2 Release Date

There has been no announcement regarding the official release date of the show because Knight was not able to finish the script in the given time due to his busy schedule and other projects. As of now, it is being said that the shooting for the show has been finished within due course of time. We are expecting season 2 of the show to be released anytime in 2020 itself.

Once the official announcement for the release date is made, fans will not have to wait much time for the series to be premiered online.

Till then, stay safe and keep reading for more updates.