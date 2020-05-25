Home TV Series “Taboo” Season 2: Recent updates on its release date, plot, cast and...
“Taboo” Season 2: Recent updates on its release date, plot, cast and everything you want to know

By- Simran Jaiswal
Taboo, a period drama action thriller, is created by Steven Knight, Tom Hardy, and his father, Chip Hardy. This series debuted on BBC One in the UK in January 2017 and on FX in the United States, on January 10, 2017.

The plot of this eight -parts series is loosely based on a story written by Tom and Chips Hardy. It focuses on James Delaney, who returns to England in 1814, after twelve years at his father’s funeral. This series had beautifully portrayed the negative side of London in the 19th century. With its unique plot, it has created a huge fan -base. The phenomenal success of this series was renewed for the second season in March 2017. It has been more than three years since the announcement. Viewers are eagerly looking forward to the arrival of “Taboo” season 2.

Release date of “Taboo” season 2

Though the “Taboo” was renewed for season 2 in March 2017, the makers have not yet made any announcement regarding the release date of Taboo season 2. Hardy and Knight’s busy schedule is also one of the major reasons for the delay of season 2. Knight was quite active with his other thrillers like “Peaky blinders,” “Serenity,” whereas he was busy with Venom and other projects. Now, the present crisis of the Coronavirus has also put the pre-production work on hold.

 The cast of “Taboo” Season 2

The makers have shared no information regarding the cast of the Taboo season 2. But viewers will likely get to see Tom Hardy as James Delaney, Jessie Buckley as Lorna Bow, Mark Gatiss as the Prince Regent, Stephen Graham as Atticus, David Hayman as Brace, Edward Hogg as Michael Godfrey, Jason Watkins as Solomon Coop and Nicholas Woodeson as Robert Thoyt and many other important characters from the previous season.

The expected plot of “Taboo” Season 2

The season 1 of Taboo ended with James and his allies escaping in the ship arranged by strange. They set out for America. But for now, it will be very difficult to predict the plot of season 2. However, the creators have dropped a hint that Taboo Season 2 will focus on Colonnade, an efficient US spy network. It is being predicted that James will come to know deeply about his past related to his past. However, it’s pretty sure that this season is going to blow the mind of viewers.

Simran Jaiswal

