TV Series

Taboo season 2: expected plot, cast, release date with a quick recap

By- Salina Marak
WHAT WAS IN TABOO SEASON 1 AND WHAT CAN WE EXPECT FROM THE NEXT SEASON?

The series was released on 7 January 2017 in the UK on BB1, and it released in Us on 10 January 2017 in FX. The next two seasons for this series was already announced during the premiere of the first season. It is produced by Scott Free London and Hardy Son and Baker. The series is about a character James Delaney played by Tom Hardy. The latter returns from Africa after twelve years to England with fourteen stolen diamonds with him, after the death of his father during the end of the war with the United States. It is a Historical series reflecting upon the dark side and negative phase of London during the 19th century.

The next season is supposed to be about the journey of James Delaney with his companions, Lorna, Atticus, Michael along with their companions to America. However, the officials have also declared about the third season that is going to be made after the second, which will be dealing with events after James reaches America.

CAST IN THE NEXT SEASON

There is no doubt that the protagonist, i.e. Tom Hardy as James Delaney will be returning for the next season along with other such as Lorna Bow as Jessie Buckley, Mark Gatiss as Prince Regent, Stephan Graham as Atticus, David Hayman as Bace, Edward Hogg as Michael Godfrey, Jason Watkins as Solomon Coop and Nicholas Woodeson as Robert They. No other details about the cast have been declared or revealed yet.

RELEASE DATE

The production of the next season was supposed to start by early 2018, but it didn’t happen as planned because the main actor Tom Hardy who is main the protagonist of the movie Venom as well, was busy shooting this film. Therefore the shoot for the next season of Taboo was postponed for the later. The shoot of the upcoming season was already completed in 2019, but the officials are yet to complete the finishing processes, which is being delayed due to this pandemic. It was expected that Taboo season would arrive in the mid of 2020, but it seems like we have to wait till 2021.

Salina Marak

