Taboo season 2: Cast, plot, release and other latest updates

By- Sakshi Gupta
Taboo was a series which was directed by Kristoffer Nyholm Anders Engstrom. The season 1 of Taboo was released in the year 2017 which comprised of 8 episodes. It was liked by the audience so much at its time and even now also there are many fans for the series. Most of the people demanded for the 2nd season for Taboo series. The series was taken by the writer’s Tom and Chips Hardy.

Taboo is a story of a man named James Delaney who returns to the hometown of England after a long period of 14 years. The reason for his return was the sudden demise of his father. Season 1 of Taboo was based on the political and dark history of the country London. The makers of the series in the year, 2017 announced the comeback of season 2 of Taboo.

Cast: Taboo Season 2

Talking about the fantastic cast of season 2 many of the characters are ready to give their comeback in the coming season. The list of the figures can be named as follows:

  • Tom Hardy as James Keziah Delaney
  • Leo Bill as Benjamin Wilton
  • Jessie Buckley as Lorna Delaney
  • Oona Chaplin as Zilpha Geary
  • Stephen Graham as Atticus
  • Jefferson Hall as Thorne Geary
  • David Hayman as Brace
  • Edward Hogg as Michael Godfrey
  • Franka Potente as Helga von Hinton
  • Michael Kelly as Edgar Dumbarton
  • Tom Hollander as Dr George Cholmondeley

Plot: Taboo Season 2

The creators do not yet reveal the plot for season 2. The audience has a lot of thoughts coming around for season 2 of Taboo, but the plot is not however revealed with the audience and fans. Till the plot gets published, the fans have to make the assumptions and get the ideas from the ending of season 1 and trailers.

Release date: Taboo Season 2

The season 1 of Taboo was released in the year 2017, and its first episode got on air on 7th January 2017 on BBC. As of now no specific release date has been given by the producers, but we cannot expect its release before the year 2021. There is a little delay in the release of the season 2 of Taboo series because of the ongoing situation of COVID-19.

Sakshi Gupta

