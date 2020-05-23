Home TV Series Netflix Sweet Magnolias Release Date, Cast & All You Need To Know
Sweet Magnolias Release Date, Cast & All You Need To Know

Sweet Magnolias is an American romance drama web television series. The series made its intial debut entrance on May 19, 2020. The first announcement about the television web series came back on September 27, 2018. It was revealed that Netflix had given the production a series order for a first season consisting of ten episodes. Netflix is a giant in the entertainment industry is curiously working on bringing out different scripts to fulfil the demand of the audience. We have compiled the gathered information regarding the Sweet Magnolias release date, cast and everything you needed to know.

The series follows a Romantic drama genre. As announced the first season of the series was launched with 10 episodes. The initial response of the audience looks favourable for the development. It was created by Sheryl J. Anderson. The story of the series is based on Sweet Magnolias novels by Sherryl Woods. The story mainly focusses on the trio, three South Carolina women, who help each other in facing various stages of life like romance, career, and family. IMDB rating of the television series is 6.9/10 and rotten tomatoes providing 80%

When Is Sweet Magnolias Release Date?

Sweet Magnolias was already released on May 19, 2020. It was earlier leaked that there will be a delay in the launch date but managed to be released as announced by the development. As expected, it was launched through online video streaming platform, Netflix reaching millions and millions of the audience through electronic gadgets. Many might have already watched the television series. As of now, these are the details related to the release date and streaming details.

Who Are The Cast Included In Sweet Magnolias?

Cast details of the television series are regularly updated from the production through social media posts and frequent press releases. Leaks and speculations suggest that production has been in talks with many artists before settling to start the shooting progress. We have gathered accurate cast information from reliable sources.

Following are the cast included in Sweet Magnolias:

  • JoAnna Garcia Swisher as Maddie Townsend,
  • Brooke Elliott as Dana Sue Sullivan,
  • Heather Headley as Helen Decatur,
  • Chris Klein as Bill Townsend,
  • Jamie Lynn Spears as Noreen Fitzgibbons,
  • Justin Bruening as Cal Maddox,
  • Carson Rowland as Tyler Townsend.

Sweet Magnolias: Trailer

Yes, there is a trailer available for Sweet Magnolias. Development released the trailer on May,19,2020 after facing several queries from the audience community. The trailer has managed to provide glimpses of information about the main picture.

