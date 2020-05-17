Surface Duo: Leaked Sec And More Info

- Advertisement -

Since unveiling the Microsoft Surface Duo late last year. Microsoft was reasonably quiet concerning the standing of its assuring dual-screen Android mobile phone. However, a new leak has shown the key specs for the Surface Duo nearly all, painting a picture of an intriguing device that may have some drawbacks.

MICROSOFT SURFACE DUO SPECS

Screen: 2 5.6-inch AMOLED 1800 x 1350 screens

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 64GB/256GB

Camera: 11MP, ƒ/2.0

Ports: USB-C (1), nanoSIM slot

Battery: 3,460 mAh

OS: Android 10

We already knew the Surface Duo is the place to package two 5.6-inch screens connected by a hinge, with every display touting an 1800 x 1350 resolution. That for performing gestures and jotting down notes. However, now the Surface Duo is at the control of Microsoft workers for testing, Windows Central has procured a complete sheet for the mobile phone.

Windows Central reports that the Duo will comprise a selection of 256GB or 64GB of storage, 6GB of RAM plus a Snapdragon 855 chip. The screens of the phone are AMOLED displays also there’ll be an 11MP camera detector. (Surface Duo)

Microsoft cellphone will allegedly have a 3,460mAh battery

which the sources of Windows Central state will not have sufficient juice. It is worth noting that the battery is smaller in the Samsung Galaxy S20. Which lasted a neater 9 hours and 30 minutes on our evaluation compared to the 4,000 mAh package. Considering the Duo packs just two displays, we are eager to find out what sort of tools Microsoft has up its sleeve. (Surface Duo)

Also of note is that the cellphone’s Snapdragon 855 chip, which is already succeeded by the Snapdragon 865 utilized in devices like Sony Xperia 1 II and the Galaxy S20. According to Windows Central, It is since most of the 865 telephones are needed to have a chip, a standard that came after the layout of the Duo was finalized. This usually means that the Duo won’t support 5G, but it might lead to being more affordable.

Windows Central reports that this season the Surface Duo is still to start. And may come to its Holiday 2020 launch window. The same can not be stated for the Surface Neo dual-screen Windows 10 PC, which the organization has put on hold to focus on cloud-based Windows 10X machines of Microsoft.