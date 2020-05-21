Home Top Stories Supernatural Season 15 Closing Seven Episodes Will Air This Year
Supernatural Season 15 Closing Seven Episodes Will Air This Year

By- Naveen Yadav
The final episodes of Supernatural season 15 will air in 2020. Back in March of last year, it had been announced that the long-running saga of Sam and Dean Winchester would be concluding. As their challenge, the Winchesters would face off from God. From the season 14 finale, “Moriah,” it had been revealed that the benevolent Chuck had been manipulating the lives of Sam and Dean since he delighted in watching their torment. There was a sign of hope in a few of the latest Supernatural episodes, as Billie demonstrated that Jack and the Winchesters are an integral part of God’s demise. Since the heroes found grounds to be optimistic, audiences were left to speculate what could happen next.

That’s because the coronavirus pandemic disrupted the program to get Supernatural. By now that distancing guidelines were in manufacturing and place had to be closed down, 18 of the 20 episodes of this season were partially prepared to air. Meanwhile, principal photography on the past two episodes was incomplete. The following issue was that special effects were to be finished, which is why the installments weren’t fit to be aired. Andrew Dabb, the executive producer of Supernatural, took to Twitter to describe the situation.

Dabb promised the series could be finished despite the unexpected flaws. Feb Comic Book, The CW has shown its program for Fall 2020. While most premieres for first shows have been bumped in their 2020 premieres, moving to 2021, the sole exception is Supernatural, which will broadcast its final batch of episodes after this season. This is in contrast to the Arrowverse shows, by way of example, all of which have been transferred to January 2021.

The CW stays focused on ending Supernatural the right, with the program being for the remaining episodes to shoot in the late summer or early fall. This could provide Jared Padalecki (Sam Winchester) time to go off and start his new series Walker, which is also set to air on The CW.

While we don’t have a specific date for when audiences can expect to observe the Winchesters resume their battle against God, this latest news functions that the series will have the ability to sign off without needing to wait until 2021. The break could even prove to be a favorable development for Supernatural, possibly offering the writers a little additional breathing room to work out any narrative kinks. Audiences, in any case, will nevertheless be amped up to the return of the show whenever it arrives.

Naveen Yadav
