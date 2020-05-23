Supergirl Season 6 Release Date, Cast & All You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

Supergirl is an American superhero television series made its debut entry on October 26, 2015. It was well-received by the audience and became a commercial success soon after the release. Based on the positive response from the audience development is showing interest in progressing with another season of the series. The story of the series is based the DC Comics character Supergirl, created by Otto Binder and Al Plastino. In this article, I’ll discuss the Supergirl season 6 release date, cast and everything you need to know.

Supergirl Season 6: Is It Renewed?

Supergirl Season 6 has already been renewed from the development. The announcement has triggered many posts in social media by fans expressing their joy and happiness. Its been one of the few series which gets renewed more frequently soon after the completion of previous seasons. It’s once of the most expected and much-awaited update of 2020. Many might have already come to know about the renewal status. As of now, these are the information available regarding the renewal status of the television series.

When Is The Supergirl Season 6?

The Supergirl is planned to be released in January 2021. It’s based on the previous shooting schedule from the development. As many might know that the entertainment industry has been shut down due to the coronavirus and the shooting progress has been declined by the development. Fans can expect the series in CW and later gets launched in online video streaming platform, Netflix once the season gets concluded in television. As of now, these are the information related to the streaming details and release date of Supergirl Season 6. We’ll keep you updated once the announcement drops from the development.

Who Are The Cast Included In Supergirl Season 6?

We don’t have any accurate cast information from reliable sources. Based on the information from the leaks suggest that there won’t be any major changes in the cast details of the series. Production will retain most of the cast from the previous season in order to provide a similar action experience. We have gathered cast information from Supergirl Season 5 that we would like to share with you.

Following are the cast included in Supergirl

Melissa Benoist as Kara Danvers / Kara Zor-El / Supergirl,

Mehcad Brooks as James Olsen / Guardian,

Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers,

Jeremy Jordan as Winslow “Winn” Schott Jr. / Toyman,

David Harewood as J’onn J’onzz / Martian Manhunter,

Calista Flockhart as Cat Grant,

Chris Wood as Mon-El,

Floriana Lima as Maggie Sawyer,

Katie McGrath as Lena Luthor,

Odette Annable as Samantha Arias / Reign,

Jesse Rath as Querl “Brainy” Dox / Brainiac 5,

Sam Witwer as Benjamin Lockwood / Agent Liberty,

Nicole Maines as Nia Nal / Dreamer,

April Parker Jones as Colonel Lauren Haley,

Azie Tesfai as Kelly Olsen,

Andrea Brooks as Eve Teschmacher,

Julie Gonzalo as Andrea Rojas / Acrata,

Staz Nair as William Dey,

LaMonica Garrett as Mar Novu / Monitor.