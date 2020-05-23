Supergirl Season 5 Cast Details & Episode Schedule

- Advertisement -

In this article, we’ll look after the Supergirl season 5 Cast details and episode schedule. The series is based on the DC comic character with supernatural powers to save the city from the threats. Series has gained much attention from the comics community around the globe. The fifth season of the series was premiered in various regions of different parts of the United States through a popular cable television channel, CW.

As many might know that fifth season of the series concluded recently on May,17 after completing 19 episodes. The series follows a Superhero, Action, Adventure, Drama and Science fiction genre. IMDB rating of the Supergirl television series is 6.3/10 and rotten tomatoes providing 88%, which looks quite decent for a DC comics television series.

Who Are The Cast Included In Supergirl Season 5?

Following are the Cast Included in Season 5

Melissa Benoist as Kara Danvers / Kara Zor-El / Supergirl,

Mehcad Brooks as James Olsen / Guardian,

Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers,

Jeremy Jordan as Winslow “Winn” Schott Jr. / Toyman,

David Harewood as J’onn J’onzz / Martian Manhunter,

Calista Flockhart as Cat Grant,

Chris Wood as Mon-El,

Floriana Lima as Maggie Sawyer,

Katie McGrath as Lena Luthor,

Odette Annable as Samantha Arias / Reign,

Jesse Rath as Querl “Brainy” Dox / Brainiac 5,

Sam Witwer as Benjamin Lockwood / Agent Liberty,

Nicole Maines as Nia Nal / Dreamer,

April Parker Jones as Colonel Lauren Haley,

Azie Tesfai as Kelly Olsen,

Andrea Brooks as Eve Teschmacher,

Julie Gonzalo as Andrea Rojas / Acrata,

Staz Nair as William Dey,

LaMonica Garrett as Mar Novu / Monitor.

Supergirl Season 5: Episode Details

Season 5 Episode 1: Event Horizon directed by Jesse Warn, written by Derek Simon & Nicki Holcomb, aired on October 6, 2019.

Season 5 Episode 2: Stranger Beside Me directed by David McWhirter, written by Dana Horgan & Katie Rose Rogers, aired on October 13, 2019.

Season 5 Episode 3: Blurred Lines directed by Eric Dean Seaton, written by Lindsay Sturman & J. Holtham, aired on October 20, 2019.

Season 5 Episode 4: In Plain Sight directed by David McWhirter, written by Jay Faerber & Jess Kardos, aired on October 27, 2019.

Season 5 Episode 5: Dangerous Liaisons directed by Alysse Leite-Rogers, written by Rob Wright & Daniel Beaty, aired on November 3, 2019.

Season 5 Episode 6: Confidence Women directed by Shannon Kohli, written by Dana Horgan & Nicki Holcomb, aired on November 10, 2019.

Season 5 Episode 7: Tremors directed by Andi Armaganian, written by J. Holtham & Katie Rose Rogers, aired on November 17, 2019.

Season 5 Episode 8: The Wrath of Rama Khan directed by Marcus Stokes, written by Lindsay Sturman & Jess Kardos, aired on December 1, 2019.

Season 5 Episode 9: Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One directed by Jesse Warn, written by Robert Rovner & Marc Guggenheim, aired on December 8, 2019.

Season 5 Episode 10: The Bottle Episode directed by Tawnia McKiernan, written by Derek Simon, aired on January 19, 2020.

Season 5 Episode 11: Back From the Future directed by David Harewood, written by Dana Horgan & Katie Rose Rogers, aired on January 26, 2020.

Season 5 Episode 12: Back From the Future directed by Alexis Ostrander, written by Rob Wright & J. Holtham, aired on February 16, 2020.

Season 5 Episode 13: It’s a Super Life directed by Jesse Warn, written by Robert Rovner & Jessica Queller, aired on February 23, 2020.

Season 5 Episode 14: The Bodyguard directed by Gregory Smith, written by Lindsay Sturman, aired on March 8, 2020.

Season 5 Episode 15: Reality Bytes directed by Armen V. Kevorkian, written by Dana Horgan & Jay Faerber, aired on March 15, 2020.

Season 5 Episode 16: Alex in Wonderland directed by Tawnia McKiernan, written by Rob Wright, aired on March 22, 2020.

Season 5 Episode 17: Deus Lex Machina directed by Melissa Benoist, written by Lindsay Sturman, aired on May 3, 2020.

Season 5 Episode 18: The Missing Link directed by Avi Youabian, written by Dana Horgan & J. Holtham, aired on May 10, 2020.

Season 5 Episode 19: Immortal Kombat directed by David Harewood, written by Derek Simon, aired on May 17, 2020.