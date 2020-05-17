Home TV Series Netflix "Stranger Things" Season 4: Recent updates on release date, plot, cast, episodes...
"Stranger Things" Season 4: Recent updates on release date, plot, cast, episodes and everything you need to know

By- Simran Jaiswal
Created by Duffer Brothers, “Stranger Things” is one of the most popular web television series. The first season they premiered on July 15, 2016, on Netflix. This series has allured millions of viewers from all over the world with its three seasons. This series is indeed a smashing hit on Netflix and has received multiple awards, including Critics’ Choice Television Award, People’s Choice Award, American Film Institute Award, and many others. This series has been set in the time of 1980. It focuses on the danger that the people of town Hawkins may land in due to entities of “Upside Down.” The second season of the series premiered on Netflix on October 27, 2017, whereas the third season debuted on July 4, 2019. Season 3 was indeed a cliff-hanger, and now, viewers are waiting for the fourth season to get answers to those questions that remain unanswered in season 3. Let’s see how long viewers will have to wait for the arrival of season 4.

Release date of “Stranger Things” Season 4

In September 2019, Netflix announced that the show was renewed for its fourth season. The filming of the fourth season began in February, but the outbreak of COVID-19 has halted the production of the series so that the fourth season might debut in late 2020. The makers have not yet made any revelation regarding the release date. The release date of season 4 is unpredictable as the hindrance in the form of a pandemic may cause a serious delay in its release.

 The cast of “Stranger Things” season 4

The cast of season 4 is likely to include Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Finn Wolfhard as Mike, Winona Ryder as Joyce, Noah Schnapp as Will, Caleb Mclaughlin as Lucas, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin, David Harbour as Hopper, Charlie Heaton as Jonathon, Maya Hawke as Robin, Joe Keery as Steve. Viewers will also get to see Tom Wlaschiha.

The expected plot of Stranger Things Season 4

Netflix released a minute-long teaser of season 4, which ends with a tag line “We’re not in Hawkins anymore.” Through the teaser, we know that Hopper is alive, and Duffer brothers also confirmed it. It is revealed that Hopper is imprisoned in the wasteland of Kamchatka. He is likely to face the entities of “Upside Down.” It seems that season 4 may focus on the previous incidents that took place in Hoppers’ life. The makers have assured that season 4 is going to be very scary and will meet the viewers.

