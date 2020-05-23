Home TV Series Station 19 season 3: Release Date, Cast And All You Need To...
Station 19 season 3: Release Date, Cast And All You Need To Know

By- Aryan Singh
The American action drama TV series Station 19 is created by Stacy McKee for ABC. The TV show covers the lives of people at Seattle fire station 19. The show was first premiered on March 22, 2018, on ABC.

Shondaland and ABC Studios produce the show. The success of the TV show made ABC renew it for the second season in May 2018 itself. The second season of the show was released on ABC on October 4, 2018. In May 2019, the show was released for the third season which was broadcasted on January 23, 2020. After its regular success, the show has also been renewed for its fourth season in March 2020.

The series tells us about the heroic firefighters at Seattle fire station 19 at every rank and takes us into their persona as well as professional lives.

Station 19 Season 3 release date

Season 3 of the show was released on January 23, 2020. 16 episodes for season 3 have been released till now. The last episode of the show was aired on May 14, 2020. The average viewership for season 3 of the show in the US alone is more than 6 million per episode.

Station 19 season 3 cast

  • Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andrea ‘Andy’ Herrera.
  • Jason George as Dr. Benjamin ‘Ben’ Warren,
  • Grey Damon as Jack Gibson,
  • Barrett Doss as Victoria ‘Vic’ Hughes,
  • Alberto Frezza as Ryan tanner,
  • Jay Hayden as Travis Montgomer,
  • Danielle Savre as Maya bishop,

And many more well-known artists are a part of the show.

Station 19 is a must-watch for action and drama lovers. If by any chance, you’ve missed this season of the show, I highly recommend you to watch it on ABC.

