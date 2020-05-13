Home TV Series Station 19 season 3 finale and predictions about Season 4
Station 19 season 3 finale and predictions about Season 4

By- Salina Marak
Station 19 is, what we call the repercussion of Grey’s Anatomy. It was premiered on 22 March 2018 on ABC(American Broadcasting Company) and was created by Stacy McKee.

The story deals with the personal and professional events inside the lives of the firefighters of Seattle fire Station19.

Release date

ABC is yet to broadcast the finale episode of Station 19 season 3, on 14th of May 2020 (. Until the third season is over, we might have to sit back and wait for quite a while for the official announcement of Season 4 by ABC. On 11th May ABC gave a green signal for season 4, as they announced that they are looking forward to air the next season 4 not earlier than January 2021. But, we can predict looking at the current worldwide situation that, it might take longer to release.

The storyline of Season 4

According to the president of ABC Entertainment, said: “Krista Vernoff [showrunner] is a sharp, superb storyteller and we’re so grateful to her – along with the talented cast and crew – for all they’ve done to make ‘Station 19’ thrive this season.

“This addictive, rich show is hitting series highs this year for a reason, and we can’t wait to deliver more great stories to our passionate audience.”

The storyline of Season 4 is not yet revealed but, we can expect that we will surely get to watch an amazing story like that in previous seasons. The fans have high expectations from the creator for the finale episode on 14th May and the next season thereafter. However, the last episode will be somehow responsible for the anticipation and expectations, it might be successful in creating for the next season to come.

Cast

The same casts are going to return for Season 4, which include Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera, Jason George as Ben Warren, Boris Kodjoe as Captain Robert Sullivan, and Grey Damon as Jack Gibson.

Along with Barrett Doss as Victoria Hughes, Jay Hayden as Travis Montgomery, Okieriete Onaodowan as Dean Miller, Danielle Savre as Maya Bishop, and Miguel Sandoval as Captain Pruitt Herrera.

Stay connected for more updates and don’t forget to watch the finale of season 3 on 14th May.

