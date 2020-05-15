Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker came on the Disney+ Hotstar

- Advertisement -

Entertainment giant Disney has just made a short statement regarding its Star Wars franchise. To Disney +, it will bring the Star Wars film as part of the announcement. Star Wars fans can start streaming Star Wars Skywalker's growth beginning from May 4. This means that Disney+ Hotstar users in India will be able to stream the latest movie. Even though it is worth noting, they need to register to the Premium tier to get the Disney content. It's worth noting that Rise of this Skywalker is not the only Star Wars content. Let us check another content that Disney plans to launch.

Disney+ Hotstar:

Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker coming details

Before we talk about the new Star Wars content landing on Disney+ Hotstar, let's discuss the consequences of this announcement. This release will ensure that Star Wars fans can stream the whole saga. It comprises of two movies from the Star Wars universe, nine films, a web series, and series. If you're unaware, we are referring to Rogue One, Solo, The Mandalorian, and The Clone Wars, respectively. This will allow fans to celebrate the Stars Wars day properly.

Talking about the new Star Wars-related articles, Disney will also establish its 8-part documentary series on The Mandalorian. This docu-series will be a part of this"Disney Gallery" series, where people take a deep dive at the BTS. As noted in the past, the new series includes round table talks. Besides, we get to see production sets, the technology, and more utilized to produce the series.

Additionally, Disney+ Hotstar subscribers will be able to access the series finale of the Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series. The company will also"honor the artistry of Star Wars" with the support of a week-long concept artwork"takeover on the ceremony."