Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Trailer

Star Trek: Picard is an American net series launched in ancient 2020. It is a major hit that the next year is in the works.

Star Trek: Picard is created by Akiva Goldsman, Michael Chabon, Kirsten Beyer and Alex Kurtzman.

Considering that the series was revived quickly, we could have expected it between late 2020 or ancient 2021. But, these expectations have been hampered with by the Coronavirus pandemic.

PLOT

We’ve gathered a few loose threads here and there to another part.

Chabon said that the season would have time to learn more about the lives of their series’ supporting cast due to the number of characters introduced and the plot.

Season 2 will also explore the narrative of Picard’s consciousness in a new synthetic body. The Romulan refugee storyline will also be picked up from the very first season.

CAST

Star Trek: Picard is incomplete without Picard himself. So, it’s inevitable that Patrick Stewart will go back for round 2. We are currently expecting the following cast members to rejoin him:

Isa Briones (as Soji Asha), Alison Pill (as Agnes Jurati), Santiago Cabrera (as Cristobal Rios), Michelle Hurd (as Raffi Musiker), Harry Treadaway (as Narek) and Evan Evagora (as Elnor).

Its uncertain if the majority of those Next Generation personalities will come out of retirement and join the cast of Picard at the future of the series. However, Whoopi Goldberg is verified to return to her role as Guinan. Patrick Stewart himself encouraged her back while looking at her talk show. Also, Goldberg stated yes.

The fans are in for a treat.